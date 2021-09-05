CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Red Rock, AZ

Check out these Red Rock homes on the market

Posted by 
Red Rock News Beat
Red Rock News Beat
 4 days ago

(Red Rock, AZ) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Red Rock. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tAvcd_0bnMXhkb00

8899 W Blakebrook Road, Marana, 85653

2 Beds 2 Baths | $413,404 | 1,895 Square Feet | Built in None

*Photos are of a Lincoln spec home. Interior packages, exterior elevation and colors may vary.* Come by to see this plan at Saguaro Bloom Freedom! Our 1-story Lincoln plan boasts 1,895 square feet with 2 beds, 2 baths, and a 2 car garage. This home comes with an electric range with microwave and dishwasher, granite countertops in kitchen and cultured marble in bathroom, 16 by 16 tile floors in wet areas, 36 birch flat panel cabinets, DuPure Ultra Filter Single Stage, LED disc lights and 9-foot ceilings!Steps away from the breathtaking Tucson Mountains, studded cliffs and stunning sunsets, abound in Northwest Marana lies the newest homes at D.R. Hortons premier Saguaro Bloom master planned community. Excited to announce Saguaro Bloom Freedom Homes a Gated active adult (55+) community a lifestyle with you in mind. Beautifully designed, Spanish influenced homes with four open floor plans to choose from, all with 2 car garage. Our active adult lifestyle offers an array of amenities, close proximity to shopping and dining. Each home is Energy Star certified and comes with a builder warranty. Call today for an appointment!Freedom Homes are intended for occupancy by at least one person 55 years of age or older, with certain exceptions for younger persons as provided by law and the governing covenants, conditions and restrictions.Prices, plans, features, materials and options are subject to change without notice.REV 2/28/20

For open house information, contact Saguaro Bloom Freedom Online Sales D.R. Horton - Tucson

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-98051FRE-980-98051-980850000-0113)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02TaLP_0bnMXhkb00

11280 W Harvester Drive, Marana, 85653

4 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,589 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Cute as a button & wide open great room in this nearly 1,600 square foot, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with newer flooring throughout, shiplap accent wall, chic farmhouse dA(c)cor, and all stainless steel appliances. Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of counter space, pantry with additional storage, & snack bar, perfect for entertaining. Outdoor living space includes covered back patio, Ramada, raised beds, and small grassy area. Home located just minutes from the splash pad, elementary school, and freeway too!

For open house information, contact Kevin W Wood, eXp Realty at 888-897-7821

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22120150)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TUU0J_0bnMXhkb00

12719 N Avenida Saturno, Marana, 85653

3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Seller will accept or counter offers from $174,900 - $179,900. Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a fresh palette inside & out. Turn-key with new: flooring, dual pane windows, new water heater, newer AC, brushed nickel fixtures, and so much more beautiful finishes throughout. Kitchen- complete with gorgeous countertops, stainless steel appliances , modern cabinetry ,and dining area. Step outside to the back yard and enjoy the amazing sunset/sunrise views! This private lot is surrounded by beautiful natural desert and has plenty of space to make it your own. Owner is a licensed agent.

For open house information, contact Scott Melde, eXp Realty at 888-897-7821

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22120288)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aNHwi_0bnMXhkb00

34008 S Ranch Road, Red Rock, 85145

4 Beds 3 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,186 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Beautiful move-in ready hm conveniently located near end of street with no homes behind. Freshly painted interior, updated fixtures, brand new carpet & wood flooring throughout. Great split bedroom plan w/large living & dining, family room off kitchen plus huge loft area upstairs. Nice kitchen with tons of cabinetry, pantry & center island for extra storage. Huge master suite w/luxurious bath; double sinks, extended marble counter tops, separate garden tub & enormous walk-in closet. Very large guest rooms all with walk-in closets & huge hall closet for extra storage. Oversized lot with good-sized backyard w/shade trees & cov'd patio. No homes behind for added privacy. Buy today before new construction drives prices up & gain instant equity! Within walking distance to small community park.

For open house information, contact Victoria R McGullam, Manova Realty LLC at 520-304-0855

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-21919981)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Red Rock News Beat

Red Rock News Beat

Red Rock, AZ
21
Followers
220
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Red Rock News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Red Rock, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Wood Flooring#Family Room#Tucson Mountains#Interior#Spanish#Energy Star#Ramada#Exp Realty#Ac#Manova Realty Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy