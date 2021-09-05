Check out these Red Rock homes on the market

(Red Rock, AZ) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Red Rock. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

8899 W Blakebrook Road, Marana, 85653 2 Beds 2 Baths | $413,404 | 1,895 Square Feet | Built in None

*Photos are of a Lincoln spec home. Interior packages, exterior elevation and colors may vary.* Come by to see this plan at Saguaro Bloom Freedom! Our 1-story Lincoln plan boasts 1,895 square feet with 2 beds, 2 baths, and a 2 car garage. This home comes with an electric range with microwave and dishwasher, granite countertops in kitchen and cultured marble in bathroom, 16 by 16 tile floors in wet areas, 36 birch flat panel cabinets, DuPure Ultra Filter Single Stage, LED disc lights and 9-foot ceilings!Steps away from the breathtaking Tucson Mountains, studded cliffs and stunning sunsets, abound in Northwest Marana lies the newest homes at D.R. Hortons premier Saguaro Bloom master planned community. Excited to announce Saguaro Bloom Freedom Homes a Gated active adult (55+) community a lifestyle with you in mind. Beautifully designed, Spanish influenced homes with four open floor plans to choose from, all with 2 car garage. Our active adult lifestyle offers an array of amenities, close proximity to shopping and dining. Each home is Energy Star certified and comes with a builder warranty. Call today for an appointment!Freedom Homes are intended for occupancy by at least one person 55 years of age or older, with certain exceptions for younger persons as provided by law and the governing covenants, conditions and restrictions.Prices, plans, features, materials and options are subject to change without notice.REV 2/28/20

For open house information, contact Saguaro Bloom Freedom Online Sales D.R. Horton - Tucson

11280 W Harvester Drive, Marana, 85653 4 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,589 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Cute as a button & wide open great room in this nearly 1,600 square foot, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with newer flooring throughout, shiplap accent wall, chic farmhouse dA(c)cor, and all stainless steel appliances. Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of counter space, pantry with additional storage, & snack bar, perfect for entertaining. Outdoor living space includes covered back patio, Ramada, raised beds, and small grassy area. Home located just minutes from the splash pad, elementary school, and freeway too!

For open house information, contact Kevin W Wood, eXp Realty at 888-897-7821

12719 N Avenida Saturno, Marana, 85653 3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Seller will accept or counter offers from $174,900 - $179,900. Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a fresh palette inside & out. Turn-key with new: flooring, dual pane windows, new water heater, newer AC, brushed nickel fixtures, and so much more beautiful finishes throughout. Kitchen- complete with gorgeous countertops, stainless steel appliances , modern cabinetry ,and dining area. Step outside to the back yard and enjoy the amazing sunset/sunrise views! This private lot is surrounded by beautiful natural desert and has plenty of space to make it your own. Owner is a licensed agent.

For open house information, contact Scott Melde, eXp Realty at 888-897-7821

34008 S Ranch Road, Red Rock, 85145 4 Beds 3 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,186 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Beautiful move-in ready hm conveniently located near end of street with no homes behind. Freshly painted interior, updated fixtures, brand new carpet & wood flooring throughout. Great split bedroom plan w/large living & dining, family room off kitchen plus huge loft area upstairs. Nice kitchen with tons of cabinetry, pantry & center island for extra storage. Huge master suite w/luxurious bath; double sinks, extended marble counter tops, separate garden tub & enormous walk-in closet. Very large guest rooms all with walk-in closets & huge hall closet for extra storage. Oversized lot with good-sized backyard w/shade trees & cov'd patio. No homes behind for added privacy. Buy today before new construction drives prices up & gain instant equity! Within walking distance to small community park.

For open house information, contact Victoria R McGullam, Manova Realty LLC at 520-304-0855