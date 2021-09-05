Take a look at these homes for sale in Hana

(Hana, HI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Hana. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4865 Uakea Rd, Hana, 96713 0 Bed 1 Bath | $589,000 | Condominium | 413 Square Feet | Built in None

Heavenly Hana! There’s nothing quite like it, the definition of tropical paradise. Rich colors, caressing breezes and adventure at your beck and call with hikes, bamboo forests, waterfalls – all the Hana coastline has to offer. The Hana Kai-Maui is a sought after location right on Hana Bay with incredible ocean views and direct ocean access. Condos at the Hana Kai rarely become available and go very quickly. Unit 206 is a unique romantic getaway boasting solid bamboo floors, tasteful furnishings, local artwork, sapphire blue granite, dishwasher, and quality small appliances, with Travertine floors and shower, natural stone sink. From the sleeping loft with king sized bed be lulled to sleep by the lapping waves. Start your day with coffee and sunrise over the ocean from your lanai. Guest reviews place this unit as one of the top rentals in Hana and its offered turnkey. Currently owner managed with rental history available upon request. The Hana Kai-Maui also has its own rental program if you prefer to have someone else manage for you. HOA fee includes utilities and internet as well as maintenance expenses and capital improvements to common areas. Bedroom loft is 111sf bringing total living are to 524 sq. ft.

For open house information, contact Bradley Newton, Fred Haywood Realty at 808-579-8848

47990 Hana Hwy, Hana, 96713 3 Beds 2 Baths | $695,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in None

This is old Hawaii as you imagined it to be. The charming 3 bedroom 2 bath East Maui home is perched above the ocean, nestled within the treetops of a small tropical jungle, a 10 minute drive from Hana town. This light, bright and airy home boasts vaulted ceilings in the great room lined with large windows. Step out on either one of the 2 large decks into nature, tropical breezes, and enjoy the sounds of the ocean. The warm wood kitchen cabinets compliment granite countertops and multi-purpose kitchen island. Amongst the native plants on property, you will also find a bounty of tropical fruit trees including papaya, banana, lemon, lime and macadamia nut trees. Below the home is an expansive covered lanai which currently functions as a yoga studio. This Hana gem is located between Waioka Pond (aka Venus Pools) and the Pools of Oheo (aka 7 Sacred Pools). The home is near great beaches, waterfalls and a lush jungle. The remote community of Hana is deeply rooted in Hawaiian culture and flows with the spirit of Aloha; sharing the essence of life - peace, kindness, compassion and acting responsibility to future generations. Hana living is perfect for those who are ready to embrace and immerse themselves in this truly unique place.

For open house information, contact Dennis Carhart, Maui Luxury Real Estate LLC at 808-874-8473

46900 Hana Hwy, Hana, 96713 3 Beds 4 Baths | $3,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,196 Square Feet | Built in None

This private and tranquil Hana, Maui oceanfront estate features a plantation-style home with large, ocean-facing decks and a detached 2 car garage that offers total privacy with no other dwellings visible in the view from the home. The home is sited on a one-acre bluff with sweeping views down the coast and across the Alenuihaha Channel to the snow capped mountains of the Big Island. Located on Hana's Gold Coast, it's just 5 minutes to world-famous Hamoa Beach and 10 minutes to Hana town. Coastal pastures gently slope to shoreline trails and tide pools. Additional adjoining 11.5 acre and 4.4-acre oceanfront vacant parcels can be included to create a unique 17 acre Hana estate spanning over a one-third mile of pristine shoreline. Enjoy the soothing island environment with the pure air of tropical trade winds, lush green pastures, and the complete privacy this special Hana estate has to offer.

For open house information, contact Josh Jerman, Hawaii Life (W) at 800-370-3848