CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edgewood, IA

Edgewood-curious? These homes are on the market

Posted by 
Edgewood Voice
Edgewood Voice
 4 days ago

(Edgewood, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Edgewood will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L3mv8_0bnMXfz900

101 Nw Oak, Elkader, 52043

5 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,400 Square Feet | Built in 1870

With quiet strength and historic beauty, the 1867 Schmidt House is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. it is an excellent example of the town's steadfast mission to continually thrive on its historical foundation. This two story brick features Federal-style architecture. This 4-5 bedroom, 3 bath home stands proudly with a 2.4 acre bluff and large front yard to adorn it. The garden shed and 2 car garage complete the package. The spacious rooms and large kitchen are perfect for entertaining friends and family! The home boasts original shutters and most of the original pine floors as well as many of the glass panes in the six-over-six sash windows are original. Call now to see this functional, practical well maintained historic treasure!

For open house information, contact Anne Dykstra, A & J Petersburg Agency at 563-382-3627

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Iowa Regional Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCFBORIA-20213582)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hIdIg_0bnMXfz900

313 3Rd, Garber, 52048

2 Beds 1 Bath | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,212 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This is a very well maintained home in the small community of Garber, Iowa. 2 bedrooms and the full bath on the main level. Laundry hookups on the main level as well as in the basement. New siding, new windows and roof with sheeting and shingles are just some of the updates. A large room and also a family room/office space. 2 decks, singe care garage under the main level and a single car detached on the property.

For open house information, contact Joe Sylvester, Ole's 5 Star Realty, LLC at 563-252-2747

Copyright © 2021 East Central Iowa Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMLSIA-143114)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kOYqZ_0bnMXfz900

400 N Chestnut, Edgewood, 52042

0 Bed 0 Bath | $35,000 | Single Family Residence | 660 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Have you been looking for the perfect lot to build your dream house on? Look no further! This half acre lot on a quiet street in Edgewood, Iowa is the perfect spot and is just walking distance to the school and Edgewood Community Pool! Cement block garage with new service, new electric garage door and newer tin roof is a must see. Being left in the garage is a work bench, steel storage cabinets and an LP heater! Don't waste anymore time trying to find the perfect lot, get ahold of me today to see this must have lot!

For open house information, contact Kayla Aulwes, EXIT Realty Dubuque at 563-231-7738

Copyright © 2021 East Central Iowa Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMLSIA-142193)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qUnZT_0bnMXfz900

203 Mulberry, Elkader, 52043

2 Beds 2 Baths | $94,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1959

This ranch style home is 1 block from Main Street Elkader. This home has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. It features low maintenance steel roof and aluminum siding. Lots of cupboard space in the kitchen and dining room. The trane furnace and lenox central air unit are very nice upgrades. The basement is open and ready for whatever the new owners have envisioned for it!

For open house information, contact Joe Sylvester, Ole's 5 Star Realty, LLC at 563-252-2747

Copyright © 2021 East Central Iowa Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMLSIA-142818)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Edgewood Voice

Edgewood Voice

Edgewood, IA
14
Followers
223
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Edgewood Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
City
Edgewood, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
City
Garber, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass#Heater#Open House#Schmidt House#J Petersburg Agency#Star Realty#Llc#Edgewood Community Pool#Exit Realty Dubuque#Lenox Central Air Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy