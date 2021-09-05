Edgewood-curious? These homes are on the market

(Edgewood, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Edgewood will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

101 Nw Oak, Elkader, 52043 5 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,400 Square Feet | Built in 1870

With quiet strength and historic beauty, the 1867 Schmidt House is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. it is an excellent example of the town's steadfast mission to continually thrive on its historical foundation. This two story brick features Federal-style architecture. This 4-5 bedroom, 3 bath home stands proudly with a 2.4 acre bluff and large front yard to adorn it. The garden shed and 2 car garage complete the package. The spacious rooms and large kitchen are perfect for entertaining friends and family! The home boasts original shutters and most of the original pine floors as well as many of the glass panes in the six-over-six sash windows are original. Call now to see this functional, practical well maintained historic treasure!

For open house information, contact Anne Dykstra, A & J Petersburg Agency at 563-382-3627

313 3Rd, Garber, 52048 2 Beds 1 Bath | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,212 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This is a very well maintained home in the small community of Garber, Iowa. 2 bedrooms and the full bath on the main level. Laundry hookups on the main level as well as in the basement. New siding, new windows and roof with sheeting and shingles are just some of the updates. A large room and also a family room/office space. 2 decks, singe care garage under the main level and a single car detached on the property.

For open house information, contact Joe Sylvester, Ole's 5 Star Realty, LLC at 563-252-2747

400 N Chestnut, Edgewood, 52042 0 Bed 0 Bath | $35,000 | Single Family Residence | 660 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Have you been looking for the perfect lot to build your dream house on? Look no further! This half acre lot on a quiet street in Edgewood, Iowa is the perfect spot and is just walking distance to the school and Edgewood Community Pool! Cement block garage with new service, new electric garage door and newer tin roof is a must see. Being left in the garage is a work bench, steel storage cabinets and an LP heater! Don't waste anymore time trying to find the perfect lot, get ahold of me today to see this must have lot!

For open house information, contact Kayla Aulwes, EXIT Realty Dubuque at 563-231-7738

203 Mulberry, Elkader, 52043 2 Beds 2 Baths | $94,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1959

This ranch style home is 1 block from Main Street Elkader. This home has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. It features low maintenance steel roof and aluminum siding. Lots of cupboard space in the kitchen and dining room. The trane furnace and lenox central air unit are very nice upgrades. The basement is open and ready for whatever the new owners have envisioned for it!

For open house information, contact Joe Sylvester, Ole's 5 Star Realty, LLC at 563-252-2747