Check out these homes for sale in Tamms now

(Tamms, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Tamms will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

100 Harvard Drive, Scott City, 63780 3 Beds 2 Baths | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,404 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This home has more space than you will expect. Well maintained, lovely three bedroom, one and one-half bath on a large corner lot with multiple mature trees offering much shade in Country Club Estates. This home offers a formal living room, dining room, dinette area and a main level family room, with a wood burning fireplace and patio doors out to the patio and fenced backyard. There is also a family room in the partial basement with unique built-ins, a laundry room and storage area. A shed is also on the property next to the parking area. This is a lovely home, offering much value. Call for your personal viewing.

102 Chelsey Street, Scott City, 63780 4 Beds 4 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,169 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Great opportunity to live near Cape Girardeau for half the cost! Beautiful spacious home in a serene setting offers 4,000+sqft of total living space, open concept living area, partially finished lower level, 2 main bedrooms with en suite baths on main floor, and main floor laundry. Enter the great room with gas fireplace, wood floor, & Pella French casement windows. Conversation flows to modern updated kitchen with breakfast bar that seats 5, stainless appliances, quartz counters, tiled backsplash, custom cabinetry, and a separate dining area with access to the deck. Mostly finished walk-out lower level with family room, game room, & 4th bath. Plenty of room to creat an additional bedroom. Upstairs offers 2 large bedrooms with vaulted ceiling and shared full bath. Attic storage plus huge walk-in closets. 2 car garage in front and a 4-car tandem rear entry garage! Home sits on 1.06 acre lot and backs to Scott City Park. 2 new A/C units, zoned HVAC, and roof in 2017.

26529 Miller City Road, Olive Branch, 62969 3 Beds 3 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,080 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Subject is located along Miller City Road. During the 2011 substantial flooding, this home served as the poster child for building above the base flood elevation. (See County Highway Department) At its highest crest ever, this residence could have taken another 4.5 feet of water. None

595 Mcraven Lane, Jonesboro, 62952 3 Beds 1 Bath | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Authentically Built Log Cabin(1988) On 80 Acres Adjoining Over 12000 Acres of Contiguous Shawnee Forest & IL State Property Near Bluff Lake in Southern Union County. Property is a Mix of Wooded, Pasture & Tillable(20A's) 2 Ponds(large one stocked & spring fed, smaller duck habitat), Useable Century Old Frame Barn. This Parcel Has IT ALL! Deer,Turkey,Ducks,Rabbits,Squirrels,Fish & Mushrooms! Private Area. Dead End Road. Creek. Deep Well. Home has Wrap Around Porch, Approx 1300 Sq Ft, 3 BR's(2 mainfloor,1 up),1 BA, Open Loft, Laundry Area, Auxiliary Wood Stove, Forced Air Furnace, Metal Roof. DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY TO OWN THIS ONE OF A KIND PROPERY. Call Today for More Details & Showing!

