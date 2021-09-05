On the hunt for a home in Dolan Springs? These houses are on the market

(Dolan Springs, AZ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Dolan Springs. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

15676 N Frontier Drive, Dolan Springs, 86441 2 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | 672 Square Feet | Built in 1979

THIS HOME IS LOCATED IN ONE OF THE MOST CONVENIENT & DESIRED LOCATIONS IN DOLAN SPRINGS NOT TOO FAR FROM HIGHWAY 93. This home has been very proudly maintained. Truly a move in ready property. The property features an enormous 30X60 steel beam garage built onto and covering the entire existing mobile home. Stucco exterior garage with all concrete flooring, spare washer dryer hook up,sink, security doors and 3 separate work/storage areas. This is every man's dream garage or Women's craft area. Bring all your Toys!, Animals, Family, Friends & enjoy this desert Beauty, more than enough room for all of them. The home has a very clean and inviting setting. *2 bedrooms * a completely remodeled bathroom with a low profile tub set in tiles * Indoor laundry * motion lights all around the home * security doors and windows * 50 amp RV HOOK UP * FULLY FURNISHED * PROPANE STOVE * Fully fenced with 2 drive thru gates and one walk in gate* HURRY on this one I know it won't last long. Dolan Springs is a high desert community sitting at 3,500 elevation. A short drive to South Cove Boat launch, very peaceful lake and to las Vegas, Kingman and Laughlin. Taxes are low and NO HOA regulations. Bring your inner peace and you won't be disappointed.

4821 Tuckahoe Ave, Chloride, 86431 2 Beds 2 Baths | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Come on out to Chloride for peaceful rural living! North of Kingman, this hillside community is perfect to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city, but not too far out of reach from the Colorado River. This classic-styled home features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms laid out over 864 square feet, with room to expand on over half an acre! Various tilt-up structures are also on site. This property is sold completely AS-IS via auction; the listing price is the starting bid.

5015 Tennessee Avenue, Chloride, 86431 1 Bed 1 Bath | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,088 Square Feet | Built in 1916

Own your very own piece of History in Chloride, AZ . This home was built in 1916 and is full of unique charateristics. Beautiful views. 1bd 1ba site built home with a detached garage. Home features a living room, dinning room and a family room. Indoor laundry room with a room just off the laundry area that can be used as an office space of reading area. Bathroom features an electric wall towel heater. Master bedroom is big and has a sectioned area off the main bedroom space that can be used as a reading area or sun room. Vintage floor heaters in the home that are built into the home. Shop that is connected to the Garage features a basement. Property also contains a working well with an added metal building on the back of the property. Chloride is an old mining town that has so much history to offer from the painted mural to the unique downtown area. Call your agent today to schedule a private tour.

18129 N Paloma Drive, Dolan Springs, 86441 3 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | 510 Square Feet | Built in 1961

REMODELED AND READY FOR MOVE IN. OVER AN ACRE OF LAND TO ADD A GARAGE OR MAN CAVE. COME EXPLORE ALL THAT THE HIGH DESERT HAS TO OFFER. DOLAN SPRINGS IS GROWING, DOLLAR GERNERAL IS BEING BUILT NOW FOR MORE CONVIENENT SHOPPING. WITH THE GRAND CANYON SKY WALK ONY 45 MINUTES UP THE ROAD, AND SOUTH COVE, TEMPLE BAR AND WILLOW BEACH ALL WITHIN LESS THAN AN HOUR AWAY, YOU CAN ENJOY ALL YOUR BOATING, FISHING AND CAMPING YEAR ROUND. STRICKLY BEING SOLD AS IS, WHERE IS. SELLERS WILL CONSIDER ALL OFFERS.

