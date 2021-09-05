Check out these homes for sale in Seeley Lake now

(Seeley Lake, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Seeley Lake will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1722 Woodworth Road, Seeley Lake, 59868 3 Beds 1 Bath | $250,000 | Cabin | 4,396 Square Feet | Built in 1965

15 acres with a year round creek running the length of the property and an awesome spring that feeds the ponds. Ponds don't freeze over in the winter unless it is really cold. Cabin is livable but does need some work. Basement area is not useable at this time. No covenants. Only a mile from salmon lake. Lots of trees and privacy.

43008 Hwy 200 East, Seeley Lake, 59868 3 Beds 1 Bath | $198,900 | Single Family Residence | 500 Square Feet | Built in 1981

3 bedroom trailer on 2.11 acres located within commute distance to Missoula or Seeley Lake. Near the Clearwater River and the big Blackfoot River.

1095 South Canyon Drive, Seeley Lake, 59868 5 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,136 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Recreation awaits right out of the driveway!!! Just outside the Double Arrow Golf Community and close to all that Seeley Lake has to offer! Energy efficient, 3,136 sq/ft home, engineered by Missoula Electric Coop, with exterior walls constructed with a 1 inch foil faced board keeping the house well insulated. Spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath features a master suite upstairs, hot tub and exercise room, 2 additional bedrooms and separate bath. Skylight windows providing natural light throughout the upstairs. Open concept kitchen and dining room with a walk out patio to overlook the well maintained 1.23 acre lot. Utility room on the main floor with 2 additional bedrooms and the bathroom conveniently placed next to the 2 car garage entrance. Covered carport and deck leading to the front door.

121 Peacemaker Place, Seeley Lake, 59868 3 Beds 2 Baths | $439,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Charming, updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, situated on 1.5 wooded acres in the coveted Double Arrow Ranch. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen and appliances. New roof installed in 2017, new water heater in 2020. 2 car attached garage and RV hookups. Set off from the home is a great 16x24 dry guest cabin. Access to a walking trail and common area with Clearwater River access just across the road. Home has great year-round access, 2 minutes to downtown and 5 minutes to the lake. Start your adventure in Seeley Lake, Montana!

