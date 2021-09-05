CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lone Pine, CA

On the hunt for a home in Lone Pine? These houses are on the market

Lone Pine News Watch
 4 days ago

(Lone Pine, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Lone Pine than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

141 N Hay, Lone Pine, 93545

3 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,742 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Escape the City to Affordable Serene Living?.Either as a second home retreat or as your Forever Home in the beautiful Eastern Sierra. This upgraded spacious 1,742 square foot home adorns a sizable 15,000 square foot lot complete with automatic sprinklers for your meticulous garden, and a Vintage Trailer for income potential. Mountain views and private backyard to enjoy barbecuing or watching spectacular sunsets from your back porch. This home offers an inviting open floor plan with vaulted ceilings throughout spacious kitchen and large laundry area and RV parking as added amenity. For those winter nights, enjoy an efficient yet charming pellet stove for added ambiance. Hiking, fishing, miles of trails to explore and the spectacular Alabama Hills?.come see what Living an Eastern Sierra Dream can offer you.

203 Kellogg St, Lone Pine, 93545

3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,178 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Endless possibilities with this property... start with the 3 bedroom 2 full bath home, with rock fireplace and lots of windows in the living room. Master with attached bath and other 2 bedrooms share another full bath in the hallway. Then you have a 440 square foot bonus room that is drywalled, lots of electrical outlets and a wood burning stove, connected to a one car garage with laundry hook-ups... connected to a 1 bedroom 1 bath guest unit (not finished), (County may allow short term vacation rental?) and finally an attached workshop! Nice fully fenced yard with lawn and trees! Large covered back patio. Spacious concrete driveway with plenty of parking and nearby DWP open space to enjoy the views and nature walks. This is a property with a lot of potential!

1454 Indian Springs Dr, Lone Pine, 93545

3 Beds 2 Baths | $480,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Escape the city and take in country life in the refuge of the Majestic Eastern Sierra. This cozy 3 bed 2 bath Alabama Hill's homestead offers energy efficient dual pane windows, tankless water heater and desirable lifetime metal roof. A sizable detached 1,080 square foot garage with 400 amp main service panel lends added possibility with 10 foot high ceilings and room for a loft; potential ADU? In addition, this beautiful parcel boasts stunning views through and through, automatic irrigation to shrubs, trees and landscaped garden areas. East and West facing decks adorn this home to capture the sun rising over the Inyos, and the sun sinking behind the jagged Sierra peaks. Seize the opportunity to claim this safe harbor as your own!

