Check out these homes on the Grantsboro market now

435 Riggs Road, Grantsboro, 28529 3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,674 Square Feet | Built in 2004

A wonderfully maintained home on 2.15 acres! Don't miss this 3 bedroom/2 bath home with a split floor plan, large kitchen, and dining room. This modular home has a shop and chicken coup on the property. This private piece of property also has privacy fence in the backyard. Stretch out and enjoy the peace and quiet of country living! You will be sure to love the view of the beautiful farmland on two sides of the home.

820 Helm Drive, New Bern, 28560 3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,033 Square Feet | Built in 1989

If you've been looking for your own private place to call home, then this gorgeous home in Fairfield Harbour is perfect for you. An established, gated, boating and golfing community located on the Neuse River, this neighborhood boasts one of the largest deep-water marinas in the area. Welcome to this gorgeous home in a natural secluded area offering the perfect haven for anyone looking to relax. Entering the driveway, you'll be immediately captivated by the surrounding trees, manicured lawn, matured landscaping. The beautiful brick and wood siding exterior make this home incredibly inviting. Upon entering the house, be amazed by the elegant living room with high ceilings, glossy birchwood flooring and a double-sided, see-through fireplace superb for a cozying up with a great book during the cold winter months. Just on the other side of the fireplace is an extended living space for you and your family or guests to enjoy. To the right of the home, escape to the master bedroom at the end of a long day complete with a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom that includes a walk-in shower. An additional two bedrooms and one full-bath for your family or guests round out this side of the home. The impeccable kitchen, features multiple spacious cabinets, a tiled backsplash, well-maintained stainless-steel appliances, and a center island. There's a breakfast nook as well with natural light from the window overlooking the big backyard. Beside it is a spacious dining room perfect for entertaining all of your guests. Off the dining room is an expansive screened in porch to enjoy the Carolina summers on. Outside enjoy your large deck and backyard, the perfect place for a summer barbecue. This one-of-a-kind home will not last long on the market! Call us today and we'll be happy to schedule your private tour.

903 Nassau Court, New Bern, 28560 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Your dream home built just for you by HOMEBILT, INC. Hand picked wooded lot and outstanding home designs, all in the comfort of a friendly gated community. Professional craftsmanship coupled with affordable and personal attention brings together a new level of home ownership. This lot offers the privacy of nature's pallet...natures best and beautiful. Relax in the easy lifestyle. Many upgrades as standard features and even more to add. Build-to-suit. NASH plan. Close to services, hospital, restaurants and local amenities. Your home, your way with your ''Fairfield Property Partner''. Meet with the builder, select your wishes and plan to move. This is your time.

102 Forest View Drive, Havelock, 28532 3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,025 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Welcome to this cute home located in the Woodhaven neighborhood in Havelock which lies between the history-rich city of New Bern and the protected beaches of the Crystal Coast. Upon entering the house, you will be greeted by a spacious living room that flows into the eat-in kitchen complete with tons of cabinet space and easy access to the back yard through the sliding glass door. A convenient first floor principal bedroom with walk-in closet, full bathroom with single vanity, spacious cabinets and bath tub, allows the perfect retreat at the end of a long day. There's an additional two bedrooms and one half-bath as well for family or guests. The fenced in backyard is the perfect place for your pets to run around. This home will not last long on the market! Call us today for your private tour.

