On the hunt for a home in Mill City? These houses are on the market

(Mill City, OR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Mill City. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

115 Cottage Wy, Gates, 97346 3 Beds 2 Baths | $360,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Off Hwy 22 30 minutes from Salem. Lovingly cared for home on 3-home cul-de-sac with attached garage and large yard. Car port next to a pole barn 24x50 with slab floor wired for 220. New wood shed for the working wood stove and and 18 X 20covered breezeway to connect the garage. Great place to watch batches of quail and see the deer come in to eat the black berries.

For open house information, contact BEATA MIKLOS, SAVVY LANE at 800-915-9174

177 Se Fairview St, Mill City, 97360 3 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,482 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Brand new construction in central location. Views of Santiam River! LVP flooring, designer colors, stainless steel gas range w/ microwave hood, gas fireplace in LR, granite countertops throughout. Will include front & back landscaping, fully-fenced back yard. Built by Scott Baughman Construction CCB #171684. Permit MC-21-2119. Est compl June 2021. Mill City has a brand new Jr/Sr High School, sits along the N Santiam River & is near all the things the PNW is loved for - hiking, fishing, hunting, skiing, etc.

For open house information, contact NICOLE SHUBA, MANOR REALTY at 503-881-0005

227 N 2Nd Av, Stayton, 97383 4 Beds 1 Bath | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,830 Square Feet | Built in 1884

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Historically significant home in Stayton, with many possibilities! Home has had success being rented on VRBO. Giant Tulip Poplar tree in front attracts passersby for pictures. Several upgrades and maintenance projects recently completed. Come see the architectural details throughout the home...they don't build them like this anymore!

For open house information, contact TINA HUTCHINS, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES R E PROF STAYTON BRANCH at 800-589-3161

46412 Lyons Mill City Dr, Lyons, 97358 2 Beds 1 Bath | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 784 Square Feet | Built in 1943

Investor Alert! Darling 2bed 1 bath home. Bring your creative touch and make these little gems shine! Home being sold as-is. Property corner have been marked by Surveying Company. Well, septic, gas and electric all located on property. Great well w/ high pressure. Seller to provide copy of survey and copies of previous septic inspection upon accepted offer. Do not walk property without appointment with real estate agent.

For open house information, contact MATTHEW PARKER, COVENANT REAL ESTATE GROUP at 971-600-3078