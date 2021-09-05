Check out these homes for sale in Glendale now

(Glendale, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Glendale will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

210 Third St, Glendale, 97442 4 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Don't miss your chance to own this beautiful updated Victorian built in 1900 complete with white picket fence! Enjoy morning coffee on either of the two wrap around porches with views of the mountains. This home features a large main floor with master suite & 3 spacious bedrooms and 2nd bath upstairs. The kitchen has been upgraded with SS appliances including gas range has ample cupboard space. Lots of upgrades including electrical, plumbing, roof and siding!

1090 Tunnel Road, Glendale, 97442 3 Beds 3 Baths | $465,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,170 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Custom contemporary home on acreage! With wooded seclusion around the home and a huge farm ready field across the street, you get the best of both worlds. This property has all the storage and space you could desire. Inside the home you have built in pantry space, a walk in primary closet, and two separate laundry rooms. Outside you have an attached carport/shop, detached two car garage with storage, covered RV parking, a dog run/chicken run, and a fenced in backyard complete with a gazebo and outdoor kitchen area. Then relax under the stars in your own spa! When you turn onto the driveway you will see a 1300 sqft shop on your left with a two car carport attached. This space is finished and is plumbed with propane for heating or cooking purposes. It also has a full bathroom set up and a separate electric meter from the home. This is a potential income producing property in many ways. Book your showing today before it is gone!

130 Bloom Road, Wolf Creek, 97497 2 Beds 1 Bath | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Wow! 4 homesite tax lots, house, creek and more! Endless possibilities as this property have a house, 2 wells, electric to each lot, septics. Manufactured homes were removed so had setup with rentals. Sell the individual tax lots or use the almost 10 acres for growing crops, cattle or ha e more rentals. This property is being sold as one and seller does not want to sell tax lots separately. Home has been rented out for years and seller just wants to be cashed out. Beautiful surroundings, 15 mins to Grants Pass and Interstate 5 is a quick on and off. Creek was used for intimation at one time but check with county. Well and septics unknown at this time. This is a fabulous property with income opportunities! Make offer. All information deemed accurate but not guaranteed and subject to change at any time.

None, Wolf Creek, 97497 3 Beds 2 Baths | $410,000 | 1,803 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Your slice of private & sustainable property awaits. The 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers an open living space and split bedroom floorplan; the open southern exposure makes for great natural light coming in the large sliding glass door. The home and large shop, along with a detached studio, are situated on the north end of the 10+ acres which overlooks the property below and features a beautiful backdrop of Saint Peter and Saint Paul Mountains on the horizon to the south. The property includes roughly 200 feet of Coyote Creek across the south end of the property and the home enjoys water that is gravity fed by a spring to the north on the adjacent BLM land that gives this property access to over 2000 acres of BLM and Josephine County lands for hiking, recreation, hunting and more. To top it all off the home has a new grid-tie solar system and generator that is included in the sale; this property is the dream for anyone that is looking to be self sufficient and enjoy a rural lifestyle

