Take a look at these homes on the market in Jeffersonville

(Jeffersonville, OH) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Jeffersonville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

207 Stockton Avenue, Sabina, 45169 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,664 Square Feet | Built in None

Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with a large back sunroom that could be used as a 4th bedroom. This house features an antique bookshelf built in the wall in the living room, high ceilings, large rooms throughout, Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms, as well as the living room. Large walk up attic with a potential to finish into bedrooms. Beautiful L shaped country front porch perfect for a hanging porch swing and furniture to sit outdoors. Perfect for a family! Come get it! Sold as-is.

23 Wayne Street, Bloomingburg, 43106 3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,997 | Single Family Residence | 1,978 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Half Price HUGE 1978 sqft Circa 1900 Farm House, Needs Work, Asking 69k, Smaller Home next door at 19 WAYNE, Sold for 192k in Dec 2020. Only $35 bucks per SQFT! Most Sell OVER 130 per Sqft! Wow! With Inventory at record lows, DON'T WAIT buy it, Do the Work then Enjoy BIG INSTANT EQUITY! Won't Last long.. Act Fast. IT is Vacant and EASY to see, Bring Flashlights. Enjoy This Old House Aroma. Must Sell, Foreclosure Situation, passing on the Savings to Move it Fast. Buy Fix it and Secure Your Future as PRICES ARE GOING SKY HIGH. DO NOT WAIT. Call us ASAP and See it. Happy Hunting!

3652 N Lakeshore Drive, Jamestown, 45335 3 Beds 2 Baths | $202,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,259 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Ranch at Shawnee Lake! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom comes in at 1259 sq ft and has recently been painted inside. It also features a 2 car attached garage, small deck off the back of the house, fenced in back yard and fire pit. Only a 3 min drive until you're at the lake! Schedule your private showing today.

269 Washington Street, Sabina, 45169 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,364 Square Feet | Built in 1931

Remodeled in 2017 with New Kitchen Cabinets, New HVAC, New Pex Plumbing and New Baths!! Nice deep private lot and SS Appliances that stay. Some windows are newer and mostly hardwood floors throughout!!

