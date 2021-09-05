CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersonville, OH

Take a look at these homes on the market in Jeffersonville

Jeffersonville Times
Jeffersonville Times
 4 days ago

(Jeffersonville, OH) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Jeffersonville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

207 Stockton Avenue, Sabina, 45169

3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,664 Square Feet | Built in None

Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with a large back sunroom that could be used as a 4th bedroom. This house features an antique bookshelf built in the wall in the living room, high ceilings, large rooms throughout, Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms, as well as the living room. Large walk up attic with a potential to finish into bedrooms. Beautiful L shaped country front porch perfect for a hanging porch swing and furniture to sit outdoors. Perfect for a family! Come get it! Sold as-is.

For open house information, contact Christina Strickland, Plum Tree Realty at 513-378-4663

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1714231)

23 Wayne Street, Bloomingburg, 43106

3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,997 | Single Family Residence | 1,978 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Half Price HUGE 1978 sqft Circa 1900 Farm House, Needs Work, Asking 69k, Smaller Home next door at 19 WAYNE, Sold for 192k in Dec 2020. Only $35 bucks per SQFT! Most Sell OVER 130 per Sqft! Wow! With Inventory at record lows, DON'T WAIT buy it, Do the Work then Enjoy BIG INSTANT EQUITY! Won't Last long.. Act Fast. IT is Vacant and EASY to see, Bring Flashlights. Enjoy This Old House Aroma. Must Sell, Foreclosure Situation, passing on the Savings to Move it Fast. Buy Fix it and Secure Your Future as PRICES ARE GOING SKY HIGH. DO NOT WAIT. Call us ASAP and See it. Happy Hunting!

For open house information, contact Joan Elflein, Ohio Broker Direct, LLC at 614-989-7215

Copyright © 2021 Columbus and Central Ohio Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCOMLSOH-221015889)

3652 N Lakeshore Drive, Jamestown, 45335

3 Beds 2 Baths | $202,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,259 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Ranch at Shawnee Lake! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom comes in at 1259 sq ft and has recently been painted inside. It also features a 2 car attached garage, small deck off the back of the house, fenced in back yard and fire pit. Only a 3 min drive until you're at the lake! Schedule your private showing today.

For open house information, contact Josh Hufford, Roost Real Estate Co. at 937-390-3715

Copyright © 2021 Western Regional Information Systems and Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WRISTINCOH-1012956)

269 Washington Street, Sabina, 45169

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,364 Square Feet | Built in 1931

Remodeled in 2017 with New Kitchen Cabinets, New HVAC, New Pex Plumbing and New Baths!! Nice deep private lot and SS Appliances that stay. Some windows are newer and mostly hardwood floors throughout!!

For open house information, contact Robert Riehle, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Big Hill at 937-435-2267x104

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1712083)

See more property details

