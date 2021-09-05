House hunt Montague: See what’s on the market now

(Montague, MA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Montague will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

549 E Main St, Orange, 01364 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,480 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Buyer lost financing. Great opportunity to purchase a renovated 3 bed, 2 bath home on a corner lot in Orange! Luxury vinyl plank flooring carries throughout most of the the first floor including living room, dining, room, and large kitchen. The first floor full bathroom features laundry hookups, double vanity, and shower stall. The large open kitchen has stainless steel appliances, ample counter space, dishwasher, and an eat in area. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and the second full bathroom. Each bedroom is complete with a ceiling fan, carpet, and closet. Mass save has blown in insulation, vinyl replacement windows, new roof, boiler, and flooring. Don't miss this one!

68 East St, Northfield, 01360 4 Beds 1 Bath | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,452 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Here is the one you have been looking for! Find relaxation here, just minutes from Main street in Northfield! Tucked away on a quiet street, this updated ranch welcomes you with a large flat yard, apple trees, a beautifully built horse stall and paddock, and a cool above ground pool just off of the back deck. Enter the home and invite yourself in to enjoy the updated kitchen, new flooring and light fixtures throughout, with plenty of space for dining, entertaining, and easy access to the living room. Down the hall way are the four bedrooms and updated bath. The owners have put a lot of love into the property, making it a beautifully, welcoming, warm home and they are ready to pass it off to the next lucky owner. Will that be you? Asking that showings start at the Open House on Sat 9/4 11-2pm.

4 Henry Ave, Montague, 01376 3 Beds 1 Bath | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1927

Prepare to be impressed when you enter this maintained and presented home set on a sprawling 1/4 acre parcel of land occupying a peaceful street position. This home enjoys abundant natural light and a layout designed for easy living and entertaining. The ground floor incorporates a generously proportioned kitchen, welcoming living and dining room, powder room, den and 3rd bedroom or optional laundry room. Upstairs, you will find two bedrooms. Basement has a cement floor and second laundry hook up. One portion could easily transformed into a family room with its on entrance. With transport, schools, shops, dining & leisure facilities within easy reach, this is the ideal place to call home. Be prepared for this to be ‘love at first sight’.

