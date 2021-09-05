On the hunt for a home in Stanberry? These houses are on the market

(Stanberry, MO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Stanberry than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings:

503 E Second Street, Stanberry, 64489 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Extra well cared for move in ready 1,440 Sq. ft. +/- 3 Bedroom, two bath Ranch Style home that is conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood. Large Master Bedroom, Bathroom with jetted tub and walk-in closet. Kitchen with Island bar, lots of cabinet space, and eat in kitchen table. Natural gas Heat, electric AC/ and in-line Water Heater all in excellent working order and only 4 years old. Kitchen appliances included are the Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Wash machine and Dryer all stay with the sale of this home. Home is located on a large 150 x 150 lot within the City limits of Stanberry and has fruit trees and mature shade trees providing morning and afternoon shade. Also has a fenced in garden area or could be converted into a play area Large oversized two car garage to make room for mowers and extra equipment. This home is ready for the new owner.

603 N Locust Street, Stanberry, 64489 3 Beds 1 Bath | $39,900 | 988 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Come visit this amazing investment opportunity! This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is located on an convenient corner lot. Don't miss out!

