Stanberry, MO

On the hunt for a home in Stanberry? These houses are on the market

Stanberry Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Stanberry, MO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Stanberry than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

503 E Second Street, Stanberry, 64489

3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Extra well cared for move in ready 1,440 Sq. ft. +/- 3 Bedroom, two bath Ranch Style home that is conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood. Large Master Bedroom, Bathroom with jetted tub and walk-in closet. Kitchen with Island bar, lots of cabinet space, and eat in kitchen table. Natural gas Heat, electric AC/ and in-line Water Heater all in excellent working order and only 4 years old. Kitchen appliances included are the Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Wash machine and Dryer all stay with the sale of this home. Home is located on a large 150 x 150 lot within the City limits of Stanberry and has fruit trees and mature shade trees providing morning and afternoon shade. Also has a fenced in garden area or could be converted into a play area Large oversized two car garage to make room for mowers and extra equipment. This home is ready for the new owner.

For open house information, contact EDWARD BRADY, UNITED COUNTRY PROPERTY SOLUTI at 816-232-7160

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2342877)

603 N Locust Street, Stanberry, 64489

3 Beds 1 Bath | $39,900 | 988 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Come visit this amazing investment opportunity! This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is located on an convenient corner lot. Don't miss out!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Pflugradt, Coldwell Banker General Proper at 816-364-1000

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2340795)

