Superior, NE

Take a look at these homes on the market in Superior

Superior News Alert
Superior News Alert
 4 days ago

(Superior, NE) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Superior will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sgBB7_0bnMWpO800

925 E 10Th Street, Superior, 68978

3 Beds 3 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,145 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Sidney Rokusek, M: 402-879-1869, sidneyprice@kw.com, https://www.kw.com - Prepare to be amazed! This newly remodeled home is sure to impress! On the main level you will find a grand open-concept living space complete with a separate dining area, a large kitchen with quartz countertops, a spacious island, and a farmhouse sink, and an additional drop zone off of the two-car garage. There are three bedrooms on the main level, one being a master-en-suite with a fabulous walk-in shower and massive closet! You will also find a separate laundry room and extra full bathroom. Downstairs you will be welcomed with an extra living space with a wet bar, and a large room that could easily be converted to an extra bonus room, storage area, and a 3/4 bathroom. Outside you will be sure to enjoy your pergola covered patio with built-in gas grill overlooking a green space! This home has a brand new 20x20 addition, new HVAC system, new interior doors, new trim, new diamond-coat siding, new roof, new floo

For open house information, contact Sidney Rokusek, Keller Williams Greater Omaha at 402-778-1212

Copyright © 2021 Great Plains Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPRMNE-22119497)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gqkjq_0bnMWpO800

455 S Wheeler Street, Nelson, 68961

2 Beds 1 Bath | $5,000 | Mobile Home | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Sidney Rokusek, M: 402-879-1869, sidneyprice@kw.com, https://www.kw.com - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom mobile home. Property to be Sold AS-IS, TO BE MOVED OFF CURRENT PROPERTY

For open house information, contact Sidney Rokusek, Keller Williams Greater Omaha at 402-778-1212

Copyright © 2021 Great Plains Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPRMNE-22118670)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bMQfT_0bnMWpO800

1010 N Commercial Avenue, Superior, 68978

3 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,168 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Sidney Rokusek, M: 402-879-1869, sidneyprice@kw.com, https://www.kw.com - This one-of-a-kind two-story victorian home is ready for a new owner! Starting as you walk up to the home, you will be greeted by a large wrap around porch, and two-front entries. On the main level you will find a all-seasons room, large living area, formal dining room, and spacious eat-in kitchen, along with a laundry area and 3/4 bathroom. Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a full bathroom with a separate tub and shower. Be ready to spend extra time in the heated and cooled garage with a full kitchen area! The house will be painted on the exterior and a brand new roof will be installed before closing.

For open house information, contact Sidney Rokusek, Keller Williams Greater Omaha at 402-778-1212

Copyright © 2021 Great Plains Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPRMNE-22118731)

See more property details

Superior News Alert

Superior News Alert

Superior, NE
