Seadrift, TX

Top homes for sale in Seadrift

Posted by 
Seadrift Today
Seadrift Today
 4 days ago

(Seadrift, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Seadrift will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ja0hh_0bnMWnru00

508-510 W Houston, Seadrift, 77983

0 Bed 1 Bath | $84,500 | Single Family Residence | 240 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Unrestricted 2 Lots, 2 RV spots, small building with full bathroom and living room and a storage building! Building is spray foam insulated and 2 potential loft areas! Property has water/sewer and electric! What more would you need for a Coast get-away! About 6 blocks to the Marina and some of the best fishing and duck hunting along the Texas Coast!

For open house information, contact Julie Thomas, eXp Realty at 888-519-7431

Copyright © 2021 Coastal Bend Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBARTX-14614)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w6g0d_0bnMWnru00

59 W Alamo Street, Port Lavaca, 77979

2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,316 Square Feet | Built in 1952

WATERFRONT - 2 bedroom, 1 bath home on Lavaca Bay at Alamo Beach. Needs a little TLC.

For open house information, contact Russell Cain, Russell Cain Real Estate at 361-552-6313

Copyright © 2021 Central Texas Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMABOR-449679)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HSEhV_0bnMWnru00

1504 W St Louis Avenue, Seadrift, 77983

3 Beds 2 Baths | $324,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2006

3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 level, octagonal shape, single family home on concrete pilings with a deck all the way around. Living area upstairs and storage rooms and carport downstairs. Parking area under the house is a great place for gathering with family and friends with built in shade. The property is 6 blocks from San Antonio Bay. Sensational sunrises and sunsets seen from the deck - a perfect place to start and end your day.

For open house information, contact Russell Cain, Russell Cain Real Estate at 361-552-6313

Copyright © 2021 Central Texas Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMABOR-439543)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qUVEy_0bnMWnru00

76 Lewis St., Port O'Connor, 77982

4 Beds 3 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,040 Square Feet | Built in 1981

3/3 REMODEL w/2 central A/C systems, on 0.2663 Acres water well & UV Filtration system on POC Water system, right outside townsite of POC, in the Lewis Subdivision! HUGE Boat Barn w/shop w/50 AMP camper hook-up! 2 bed, 2 bath upstairs, 1 bed, 1 bath downstairs with its own living room, plumber to add full kitchen! Separate Bldg. in back is now an "Aquatic Building" w/salt water aquariums(owner will take). You can make this another separate 1/1 rental, simply by adding a bathroom, or chose an "off time/past time" craft, office space to fill this separate building. Totally separate, this is a great rental for full time or weekend use! LARGE rock driveway to Boat Barn/Shop, concrete parking area to house. Kitchen has granite counter tops, great tile back splash! New paint color design throughout. Bath up; granite walk-in, tiled shower and double sink, washer/dryer upstairs in en-suite area. Bath Down granite counter top w/shower and sep. w/d set. Ready, set, MOVE!

For open house information, contact Brenda Carter, Russell Cain Real Estate at 361-983-2622

Copyright © 2021 Coastal Bend Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBARTX-14594)

ABOUT

With Seadrift Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

