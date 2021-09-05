Top homes for sale in Seadrift

(Seadrift, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Seadrift will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

508-510 W Houston, Seadrift, 77983 0 Bed 1 Bath | $84,500 | Single Family Residence | 240 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Unrestricted 2 Lots, 2 RV spots, small building with full bathroom and living room and a storage building! Building is spray foam insulated and 2 potential loft areas! Property has water/sewer and electric! What more would you need for a Coast get-away! About 6 blocks to the Marina and some of the best fishing and duck hunting along the Texas Coast!

59 W Alamo Street, Port Lavaca, 77979 2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,316 Square Feet | Built in 1952

WATERFRONT - 2 bedroom, 1 bath home on Lavaca Bay at Alamo Beach. Needs a little TLC.

1504 W St Louis Avenue, Seadrift, 77983 3 Beds 2 Baths | $324,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2006

3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 level, octagonal shape, single family home on concrete pilings with a deck all the way around. Living area upstairs and storage rooms and carport downstairs. Parking area under the house is a great place for gathering with family and friends with built in shade. The property is 6 blocks from San Antonio Bay. Sensational sunrises and sunsets seen from the deck - a perfect place to start and end your day.

76 Lewis St., Port O'Connor, 77982 4 Beds 3 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,040 Square Feet | Built in 1981

3/3 REMODEL w/2 central A/C systems, on 0.2663 Acres water well & UV Filtration system on POC Water system, right outside townsite of POC, in the Lewis Subdivision! HUGE Boat Barn w/shop w/50 AMP camper hook-up! 2 bed, 2 bath upstairs, 1 bed, 1 bath downstairs with its own living room, plumber to add full kitchen! Separate Bldg. in back is now an "Aquatic Building" w/salt water aquariums(owner will take). You can make this another separate 1/1 rental, simply by adding a bathroom, or chose an "off time/past time" craft, office space to fill this separate building. Totally separate, this is a great rental for full time or weekend use! LARGE rock driveway to Boat Barn/Shop, concrete parking area to house. Kitchen has granite counter tops, great tile back splash! New paint color design throughout. Bath up; granite walk-in, tiled shower and double sink, washer/dryer upstairs in en-suite area. Bath Down granite counter top w/shower and sep. w/d set. Ready, set, MOVE!

