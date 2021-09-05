CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naalehu, HI

Check out these homes on the Naalehu market now

Naalehu News Watch
 4 days ago

(Naalehu, HI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Naalehu than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nPUmQ_0bnMWd2e00

94-1523 Hekau St, Naalehu, 96772

3 Beds 3 Baths | $565,000 | 1,592 Square Feet | Built in 2021

ONE OF THE FEW 2 STORY HOMES APPROVED IN DISCOVERY HARBOUR. This CUSTOM DESIGNED 3 BEDROOM 2 AND A 1/4 BATHS has many unique features. There is real QUALITY in the construction workmanship which one can view as this home is completed. They are well on their way and it should be complete in just a few months. The main bedroom suite is conveniently located next to the living room and all with OPEN BEAMED CEILINGS and many fans. The view is enhanced by extra large windows and wide handicapped friendly doors through out the home. FEATURES ARE:
*.FACING SOUTH/WEST to enjoy the trades but protected from any eastern winds and maximum views of the ocean with sunrise and sunset after glows.
* KITCHEN WITH Stainless Steel appliances, Bamboo featured cabinets, Koa vinyl water proofed laminate flooring and whirlpool appliances with a glass cook top,
large ISLAND DIVIDING THE KITCHEN FROM THE LIVING ROOM great to sit at and look out to the ocean or use as a serving table
* LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN AND MASTER LOOK OVER THE DECK TO THE OCEAN with a large window over the sink to the mountain and their own sliders to the deck
* SUPURB WORKMANSHIP IN CONSTRUCTION - 4 X 10 white rafters, solid 2 X 6 tongue and groove spruce treated light cedar stained open beamed ceilings
* MAIN BEDROOM has a to die for walk in closet, soaking tub with a separate curved glass shower, and marble or granite counter tops
* 2 BEDROOMS downstairs with their own bathroom and a large garage that will take an oversized truck and a car, laundry area and place for a table for folding
There are many more features for you to discover so do see this home while under construction so you can see the QUALITY. WON'T LAST LONG ON THE MARKET

For open house information, contact Patti Barry, The Land Office, LLC at 808-939-7227

Copyright © 2021 Hawaii Information Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HISHI-652810)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UjMxF_0bnMWd2e00

94-1681 Lewa Lani St, Naalehu, 96772

3 Beds 2 Baths | $460,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,258 Square Feet | Built in 2021

* Everyone loves a brand new home? Sparkling and new! 50% completed and should be finished within a month.
* This is a modern/contemporary home with vaulted high ceilings throughout -light and bright and a great floor plan
* Open Living/Kitchen/Dining room with front and back covered decks, a pantry.
* Counters in Kitchen are quartz farmhouse sink, attractive lighting fixtures
* Black stainless appliances - Refrigerator, Range woven, Dishwasher, Microwave, washer/dryer included.
* Bar/counter to enjoy company of family whilst you cook or entertain
* There are 3bed/2bath Main bedroom is spacious and has a big walk/in closet a bathroom with double sinks - Quartz counter and a soaking tub as well as a glass walk-in shower.
* The flooring of the home throughout is luxury vinyl
* Solar water heater has 80 gallon tank.
* Post and Pier home with accessible area under the house
* Concrete driveway leads to a large 2c garage 480 sqft + 8' x 9' storage area
* Lava Zone 3. County water, electric, telephone roads, street lights fire hydrant and a volunteer fire department
* There is a Homeowners Association and the HOA fees are just $150 a year (subject to change) that is only $12.50 a month
* CC&R's are available at: discoveryharbour.net - All paperwork regarding HOA is there for Buyer. Seller won't supply
* Golf course community - membership available at many different tiers.. $100 a year for Social membership and UP to $1,400 for golfers
* Close to South Point and great fishing and just 4 miles to the quaint old plantation town of Na'alehu - the southernmost town in the whole of the USA! Almost perfect wether year round. A great place to live!

For open house information, contact Robyn Baglow, The Land Office, LLC at 808-939-7227

Copyright © 2021 Hawaii Information Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HISHI-652959)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1khQei_0bnMWd2e00

92-1427 Coral Pkwy, Ocean View, 96737

3 Beds 3 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,746 Square Feet | Built in 1979

This fenced property is ideally located at the bottom of Ocean View w/quick access to HWY 11. It is tucked away down a long private drive, far from the road & nestled among Ohia trees & features two buildings including a main permitted original 1 bed/1 bath house w/an unpermitted attached 2 room/1 bath studio & an unpermitted bonus building w/a 2 story 1 bed/1 bath Ohana. Owners just added $20K in new renovations including new stainless appliances in Ohana. Zillow 360 tour shows home before renovations were made to the Ohana building.

BUILDING 1: Permitted original house w/open concept dine in kitchen and living room, 1 full bathroom & a spacious bedroom w/walk-in closet, a separate entrance & sliding glass doors leading to a private covered lanai. Side patio was later enclosed to create a quaint studio with a separate entrance & has 2 rooms and a full bathroom w/new on-demand hot water heater. Ample storage area under building.

BUILDING 2: 2 story Ohana & storage rooms. Upper level has a spacious bedroom, full bathroom, closed in gathering area & expansive lanai. Lower level was recently renovated into living space & designed to accommodate a living/dining area and kitchen w/new stainless sink, stove & refrigerator & island work center and is connected to the upper level with an extra wide interior staircase. 2 separate utility/storage rooms. New windows and french doors.

OTHER FEATURES:
*$20K in new renovations.
*Solar powered remote controlled gate opener.
*Outdoor shower.
*Large storage shed.
*Large greenhouse enclosure.
*Chicken coops complete with egg producing chickens!
*Multiple rock walled garden areas with 6 types of dwarf banana trees, mango, guava, pineapple, citrus trees, herbs, flowering plants, veggies.
*Excellent high-speed internet available up to 1 TB.
*Additional car/RV/boat parking space.

CASH SALE only – AS IS (No owner financing.) Only original 1 bed/1 bath house is permitted.

For open house information, contact Kami Takacs, eXp Realty at 866-549-8527

Copyright © 2021 Hawaii Information Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HISHI-644939)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XSydr_0bnMWd2e00

92 Kahili Blvd, Ocean View, 96737

2 Beds 2 Baths | $129,500 | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 2021

PARTIALLY BUILT AND THE HARD WORK HAS BEEN DONE You have a great opportunity to make your vision into reality by being able to complete a home that was carefully designed and construction has begun on this custom designed 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a fireplace and lanai to enjoy lovely OCEAN VIEWS. INCLUDED ARE ORIGINAL plans, on site/off site improvements with a driveway, concrete slab, some roughed in plumbing, electrical and cesspool (which was installed prior to the county requirement of a more expensive septic statement which may be grand-fathered in). Permits have been pulled and should be transferable. THE SLAB HAS BEEN POURED on the property which houses a catchment tank partially installed and could service as a work shop and/or enclosed covered parking for one vehicle or one could just stay there while completing the home. Some building materials have been stored on site and in an adjacent storage building which are included in this sale. This home was originally designed as a steel framed home which is greatly appreciated in Hawaii where termites are a big worry or could possibly be converted to an all wood framed home should one desire with just a few tweaks to the plans. LOCATION, with this in mind, one can enjoy the wonderful sunrises and sunsets that this home offers for all your indoor/outdoor living and just walking distance to the two shopping centers. By being a corner lot it gives you even more open space on your 3 acre parcel. There are some trees and shrub already mature on the property for shade. YES, take advantage of this OPPORTUNITY to build your dream home at a reasonable price instead of having to pay retail. There is a constant temperature of approximately 75 degrees for 365 days of the year at this property. Not too much rain but just enough so there are many sunny days and balmy star studded nights with great tradewinds most of the time. Become a CONTRACTOR/BUILDER AND FINISH THIS CUSTOM HOME. GREAT BUY

For open house information, contact Patti Barry, The Land Office, LLC at 808-939-7227

Copyright © 2021 Hawaii Information Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HISHI-641953)

See more property details

Naalehu, HI
