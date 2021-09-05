CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burwell, NE

Take a look at these homes for sale in Burwell

Burwell Daily
Burwell Daily
 4 days ago

(Burwell, NE) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Burwell than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b77C2_0bnMWVvi00

180 Snyder, Burwell, 68823

2 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,021 Square Feet | Built in 1915

So many options with this one! First time buyer, weekend get away, short term, long term or vacation rental, you name it. This home is furnished and ready for the new owners. 2 Bed 2 Bath with beautiful finishes. Parking pad with RV electrical hook up. 3 total lots with just under 0.9acres. Great location with the Rodeo and Calamus lake.

For open house information, contact Cody Mahoney, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate- The Good Life Group at 402-932-5989

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vBXJV_0bnMWVvi00

1250 G Street, Burwell, 68823

3 Beds 3 Baths | $298,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,366 Square Feet | Built in 1910

NEW LISTING | 1250 G Street, Burwell NE | 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom | SHOP + 1.03 ACRES | Hot Tub + Raised Herb Garden

For open house information, contact Lindsy Roberts, Gumb Auction & Realty, Inc at 308-346-5034

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tr6dX_0bnMWVvi00

417 S 8Th Ave, Burwell, 68823

4 Beds 3 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,792 Square Feet | Built in 1905

417 S 8th Ave, Burwell NE | Beautiful Victorian Home W/Four Bedroom & 3 Bathrooms

For open house information, contact Lindsy Roberts, Gumb Auction & Realty, Inc at 308-346-5034

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O4bug_0bnMWVvi00

83063 Walleye Way, Burwell, 68823

3 Beds 2 Baths | $375,900 | Single Family Attached | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 2018

This quiet, peaceful family living .63 acre home was built in 2018. The property is located just 1 mile from Nunda Shoals, overlooking the Calamus Lake with a large deck that has great views. The kitchen and dining room has an open design with T & G ceiling throughout, laminate flooring, dishwasher, gas stove, refrigerator, large pantry with custom door, and plenty of cupboards. The guest bedroom is spacious with a large closet and full bathroom down the hall. The master bedroom has a his and hers closet with a double sink and corner tub/shower. Main floor Laundry room with washer and dryer. The downstairs basement consists of an unfinished bedroom and bathroom with a large egress window. The two car garage is very spacious that can house your boat, car, four-wheeler, tools, golf cart or jet skis. Must see to appreciate!

For open house information, contact Lindsy Roberts, Gumb Auction & Realty, Inc at 308-346-5034

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS.

See more property details

With Burwell Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

