Van Horn-curious? These homes are on the market

(Van Horn, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Van Horn. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

301 Leon, Van Horn, 79855 7 Beds 7 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,600 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Large 7/6 house, recently updated in all areas, apartment with separate entrance and an office or bedroom .2 living areas, with large kitchen area for entertaining. 2 bedrooms w/bath upstairs with deck. Separate entrances off Leon and 3rd. Large outdoor patio with kitchen and separate 1/2 bath. This home could easily be separated into 2 homes. Appraisal came in at $331,000, Seller is motivated

For open house information, contact Eileen Rouke, Veteran Realty Group at 214-240-6813

401 Houston St, Van Horn, 79855 2 Beds 1 Bath | $49,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,378 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This is a great old Historical house that still maintains many of its original features, plumbing and electrical has been updated. Needs lots of TLC, but is livable as is. Would be a great historical project to bring back to its original glory. Sits on a large corner lot in a quiet neighborhood close to the school and downtown area. Seller is motivated.

