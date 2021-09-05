Top homes for sale in Fairplay

(Fairplay, CO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fairplay than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

27 Aspen Circle, Fairplay, 80440 1 Bed 0 Bath | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 320 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Mountain Cabin Hide Away on 4.59 secluded acres at the end of the road in the mountains between Fairplay and Buena Vista close to the National Forest and behind a locked gate. Very Private. Huge Aspen Trees and Grassy Meadow are home to Elk, Deer, Moose and Bears.

For open house information, contact Daniel Chris Roberts, RE/MAX Mountain Vista Properties at 719-395-9063

240 Smoke Signal Point, Como, 80432 1 Bed 1 Bath | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 860 Square Feet | Built in 1983

The real deal. A log cabin. Not a palace, a cabin. Two lots, trees, views, and private 6.6 acres. Tank septic. Shed with small solar hookup. Stone work. Newer metal roof. Wood floors. Great covered porch. Come up and go fishing , hunting, hiking and everything Rocky Mountain from the quiet, quaint cabin of your dreams. Priced to sell. Propane range and furnished. You need to come feel this cabin. TREES, YES; POWER, CLOSE; PHONE, YES. BUF F1 L36 & 39

For open house information, contact Richard Poveromo GRI, Jefferson Real Estate, Inc. at 719-836-2615

407 Puma Place, Fairplay, 80440 3 Beds 3 Baths | $799,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 2008

This stunning Log Home has it all! Enjoy the Privacy of an acre+ lot with mature landscaping and no neighbors in sight. Admire long-range views and enjoy all day natural light through your raked wall of windows. Ideal location only 25mi to skiing in Breckenridge and 45mi to rafting in Buena Vista. Other features include hardwood floors, attached heated garage and an oversized deck. Stellar rental numbers! Enjoy all the mountains have to offer without sacrificing on quality and privacy.

For open house information, contact Leah A. Canfield, Coldwell Banker Mtn Properties at 970-453-0401

151 Santa Maria Court, Como, 80432 2 Beds 1 Bath | $409,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,156 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Awesome property in Santa Maria Ranch! No HOA! 2 bedroom, 1 bath cabin with amazing character. Rolling hills and breathtaking views that go on forever. On 35 fenced acres with tons of trees as well as open meadow. Come live "off the grid" and have all of the privacy you can imagine as this lot is located at the end of the cul de sac. TREES, YES; POWER, NO; PHONE, YES. SMR L18

For open house information, contact Billi Jo Taylor, Jefferson Real Estate, Inc. at 719-836-2615