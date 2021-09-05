Take a look at these homes on the market in Hancock

(Hancock, ME) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hancock will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

231 Eastbrook Road, Franklin, 04634 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Mobile Home | 1,493 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Well-kept and maintained 2016 Patriot double-wide with upgraded quality construction materials. Black granite countertops and eat-in kitchen, separate laundry and craft area, walk-in closets in all bedrooms, spacious living room and fantastic primary bedroom with ensuite bathroom. Heat pump installed in 2021. Access to the Sunrise Trail available just 2.5 miles down the road; Acadia National Park and Schoodic Peninsula only 35 minutes away; public access at Georges Pond, Molasses Pond and Donnells Pond nearby.

9 Wentworth Way, Bar Harbor, 04609 1 Bed 1 Bath | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 720 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Here is your chance for a cabin located in Bar Harbor! Acadia National Park at your finger tips! Near Indian Point Road. This would make a great Airbnb with some added personal touch. Year round living with a nice green house attached to the house. Open concept with gorgeous updated wood work and wooden beams. Great sunlight exposure. Come and check it out!

4 Miramar Avenue, Sullivan, 04664 2 Beds 2 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1972

SERENITY AWAITS YOU IN THIS COASTAL COTTAGE ON SULLIVAN HARBOREnveloping wrap around deck and private beach. 2BR/2BA on 1.3 acres of land with 180' of waterfront. Open design living space with panoramic views of Frenchman's Bay and Cadillac Mountain. 2-bay garage and easy access to Ellsworth and Acadia National Park. Turn key rental property has a proven track record. Current year reservations can be transferred to a new owner.

17-18 Miramar Avenue, Sullivan, 04664 6 Beds 6 Baths | $1,495,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,200 Square Feet | Built in 1889

Classic Maine Waterfront Estate located on the postcard-like shorefront of Sullivan Harbor, 'Sealight' was built in the timeless architectural style of the Bar Harbor summer cottage. This elegant oceanfront home was designed in 1889 by renowned architect Jarvis Hunt - considered one of the most important architects of the late 19th century - and offers the most stunning views of the mountains of Acadia and Frenchman Bay you will ever see. With 6 bedrooms and 7 fireplaces, there is plenty of room for your family and guests to spread out and enjoy the 2.45 acre manicured lot with 255 feet of direct Frenchman Bay/Sullivan Harbor water front. Wonderful private beach with 166 foot long granite and concrete pier and floating dock. Masterfully rebuilt and enlarged open kitchen with Wolf and Subzero appliances, granite countertops and an adjoining family room with original fireplace. Sealight offers sensational water and mountain views from every room in the house. Large 4 bay garage/barn. 6 bedroom house but total of 5 bedroom septic.

