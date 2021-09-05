House hunt Preston: See what’s on the market now

(Preston, MN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Preston. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

708 Ridge Road S, Preston, 55965 4 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,065 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Beautifully updated home with over 3,000 finished square feet, one step into this property and you’ll feel at home! This layout is perfect for all the things; hosting gatherings, working from home, and enjoying your space. If you are looking for prep space in your kitchen this is your home as there’s plenty of space and it’s so beautiful you’ll love spending time preparing meals for your people. The main floor boasts 3 bedrooms, informal dining, breakfast bar, formal dining, large living room and access to the backyard. The basement is finished with a 4th bedroom, bathroom, den, and access to the backyard patio. Nice 2 car garage and concrete driveway. This home is walkable to park, pool, trail, and Root River – a beautiful area to enjoy the upcoming fall weather!

For open house information, contact Roxanne Johnson, RE/MAX Select Properties at 507-886-4221

26609 Faith Trail, Lanesboro, 55949 3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,747 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Hard to find acreage close to town. 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home nestled in the scenic bluffs and located walking distance to Root River & state bike trail. 3 bedrooms on main floor, main floor laundry/mudroom, wood floors, remodeled kitchen, built-in hutch, pantry, master bath & w/in closet. 3 car garage, 2 storage sheds with lofts and electric. Relax in gazebo with view of Root River & bluffs. Lower level has a rough in for bath, large bedroom that could be 2 bedroom, family room and a large storage area. $1000 allowance for carpet. Large yard & abundance of wildlife. Seller to install new septic.

For open house information, contact Todd Hadoff, RE/MAX Results - Rochester at 507-288-1111

609 S Section Avenue, Spring Valley, 55975 5 Beds 4 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1928

This home has been in the same family for over 100 years. Custom built home back in the day. Original woodwork, hardwood floors, leaded glass windows, open staircase, 2 original light fixtures in the dining room and living room. Main floor bedroom was turned into a 3/4 bath with shower and would make a great laundry room/bathroom combination. The kitchen has an attached 5.8x5.8 butler pantry with original cupboards and new flooring. Wood columns separate the formal dining room from the living room. All carpet has been removed to expose the beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home. Large foyer area coming in from the enclosed front porch. The upper level is home to 5 additional bedrooms all with walk in closets and full bath. Basement has workshop area with work bench, laundry area with sink and shower. Solid built home with great foundation. With some updating this will make a fine stately home!

For open house information, contact Brenda Sheldon, Property Brokers of Minnesota at 507-282-1700

104 Hidden Valley Drive, Lanesboro, 55949 4 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,641 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home secretly nestled into Hidden Valley in Lanesboro. This one won't last long with the location, privacy and tucked in with nature and wild life (Deer, Turkey, Eagles and more!) Many updates have been done recently in the home and the landscaping and backyard is like a State Forest. Call for a private showing before it's too late...

For open house information, contact John Nelson, RE/MAX Results - Rochester at 507-288-1111