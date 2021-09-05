CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Preston, MN

House hunt Preston: See what’s on the market now

Posted by 
Preston News Flash
Preston News Flash
 4 days ago

(Preston, MN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Preston. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sijq4_0bnMWROo00

708 Ridge Road S, Preston, 55965

4 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,065 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Beautifully updated home with over 3,000 finished square feet, one step into this property and you’ll feel at home! This layout is perfect for all the things; hosting gatherings, working from home, and enjoying your space. If you are looking for prep space in your kitchen this is your home as there’s plenty of space and it’s so beautiful you’ll love spending time preparing meals for your people. The main floor boasts 3 bedrooms, informal dining, breakfast bar, formal dining, large living room and access to the backyard. The basement is finished with a 4th bedroom, bathroom, den, and access to the backyard patio. Nice 2 car garage and concrete driveway. This home is walkable to park, pool, trail, and Root River – a beautiful area to enjoy the upcoming fall weather!

For open house information, contact Roxanne Johnson, RE/MAX Select Properties at 507-886-4221

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6081096)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07aqSn_0bnMWROo00

26609 Faith Trail, Lanesboro, 55949

3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,747 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Hard to find acreage close to town. 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home nestled in the scenic bluffs and located walking distance to Root River & state bike trail. 3 bedrooms on main floor, main floor laundry/mudroom, wood floors, remodeled kitchen, built-in hutch, pantry, master bath & w/in closet. 3 car garage, 2 storage sheds with lofts and electric. Relax in gazebo with view of Root River & bluffs. Lower level has a rough in for bath, large bedroom that could be 2 bedroom, family room and a large storage area. $1000 allowance for carpet. Large yard & abundance of wildlife. Seller to install new septic.

For open house information, contact Todd Hadoff, RE/MAX Results - Rochester at 507-288-1111

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6083467)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KRL50_0bnMWROo00

609 S Section Avenue, Spring Valley, 55975

5 Beds 4 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1928

This home has been in the same family for over 100 years. Custom built home back in the day. Original woodwork, hardwood floors, leaded glass windows, open staircase, 2 original light fixtures in the dining room and living room. Main floor bedroom was turned into a 3/4 bath with shower and would make a great laundry room/bathroom combination. The kitchen has an attached 5.8x5.8 butler pantry with original cupboards and new flooring. Wood columns separate the formal dining room from the living room. All carpet has been removed to expose the beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home. Large foyer area coming in from the enclosed front porch. The upper level is home to 5 additional bedrooms all with walk in closets and full bath. Basement has workshop area with work bench, laundry area with sink and shower. Solid built home with great foundation. With some updating this will make a fine stately home!

For open house information, contact Brenda Sheldon, Property Brokers of Minnesota at 507-282-1700

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6023748)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bCI3j_0bnMWROo00

104 Hidden Valley Drive, Lanesboro, 55949

4 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,641 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home secretly nestled into Hidden Valley in Lanesboro. This one won't last long with the location, privacy and tucked in with nature and wild life (Deer, Turkey, Eagles and more!) Many updates have been done recently in the home and the landscaping and backyard is like a State Forest. Call for a private showing before it's too late...

For open house information, contact John Nelson, RE/MAX Results - Rochester at 507-288-1111

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6084502)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Preston News Flash

Preston News Flash

Preston, MN
11
Followers
234
Post
680
Views
ABOUT

With Preston News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
City
Preston, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lofts#Weather#Open House#Leaded Glass#Root River Bluffs#Basement#State Forest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy