Boron, CA

Check out these Boron homes on the market

Boron Today
 4 days ago

(Boron, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Boron. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

16578 Alexander Avenue, North Edwards, 93523

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Feels like country. Perfect for a mini farm to complete with some chickens and a few small & large animals. Newer manufactured home with great split floor plan. Large open area that would be great for entertaining. Single car garage, good for storing your OHVs and has a green house built in. This home needs TLC, just enough to make it your own. This is an AS-IS home. Seller will not make repairs.

For open house information, contact Renee L Rivera, Coldwell Banker Best Realty California City at 760-373-8636

Copyright © 2021 Greater Antelope Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAVARCA-21007300)

13386 Clement Street, North Edwards, 93523

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,204 Square Feet | Built in 1980

At this prize this is an excellent opportunity to buy as a family home or a rental. You cant loose either way. This home has all the adequate amenities for easier maintenance. With its fenced yard, wooden tile, laundry space, automatic garage door and spacious yard at the back, an RV space is plenty. This house has three bedrooms, 2 baths and large open floor dining Living area. Kitchen is compact and leads to the laundry area. Space is well arranged in this house.

For open house information, contact Blandina Vheru, Blandina Vheru, Broker at 661-965-8759

Copyright © 2021 Greater Antelope Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAVARCA-21006865)

13336 Gulf Street, North Edwards, 93523

3 Beds 2 Baths | $324,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,055 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Great return on investment with 3 total SFR properties included in this bulk sale. 13336 Gulf St, 13325 Margo St, 13063 Margo St. All 3 properties fully rented with paying tenants. Rents are $1100, $850, $850 on the 3 homes for sale. Gulf property - Adorable older home with quick commute to the base and Hwy 58. Quiet neighborhood with great views. Home has newer A/C unit with central heat. Margo properties located on quiet street in area. 13325 Margo St - 984 Sq Ft 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. YB 1958 13063 Margo St - 984 Sq Ft 3 Bedrooms 1 bath YB 1957. Calling all investors to purchase these 3 homes for great return on investment. Please read agent remarks on offers, terms and conditions.

For open house information, contact Kent Steffes, Re/Max All-Pro at 661-945-9461

Copyright © 2021 CRIS-Net Regional MLS (Southland). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CRISNETCA-SR21108277)

24211 Tamarisk Avenue, Boron, 93516

3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,264 Square Feet | Built in 1957

TURN KEY, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a bonus room that can be used as a 4th bedroom or family room. This fully remodeled home in a quite rural neighborhood is a blank slate, ready for you to make it your own. This one won't last long.

For open house information, contact TAMRA NIELSEN, NIELSEN REALTY at 661-472-1277

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-CV21194409)

See more property details

