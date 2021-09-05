House hunt West Tisbury: See what’s on the market now

(West Tisbury, MA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in West Tisbury. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

8 Aero Avenue, Edgartown, 02539 4 Beds 3 Baths | $3,395,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,955 Square Feet | Built in 1986

KATAMA ~ Overlooking 160+ acres of iconic conservation land, you will find this four-bedroom three-bath home! The waves of South Beach, breakfast at the Katama Kitchen, or public landing access on Katama Bay are all easily accessed from this premier location. The home is in pristine condition and features a recently renovated chef's kitchen, central air, and a wood-burning fireplace. The expansive acreage allows for easy expansion, with proper permitting, or relax, unwind, and enjoy this move-in-ready beach retreat!

53 Wequobsque Road, Chilmark, 02535 5 Beds 5 Baths | $4,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,237 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Waterfront in Chilmark with Private Ocean Beach. This home on 6 acres nestled atop the magnificent Wequobsque Cliffs on Chilmark's south shore was built by one of the island's finest builders, John Early Construction. The home enjoys views of the Atlantic Ocean and private ownership of over 300 ft of white sand beach (Note: Seller is installing beach stairs which will be complete by the start of the summer season). There are 5 bedrooms spread over 4000 square feet with several separate living spaces including the ''party barn'' that makes up the west wing of the property. Look no further if your dream is to own a home waterfront on Chilmark's south shore.

2 Boylston Drive, Edgartown, 02539 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Enjoy this classic Vineyard Saltbox in a quiet Edgartown neighborhood. With convenient access to the bike path, Morning Gory Farm, the Village, and Meetinghouse Way with direct access to South Beach, the location is ideal. The versatile floor plan features a first-floor primary bedroom, full bath, and recently updated kitchen. The skylights in the cathedral ceiling dining and living area provide immense natural light and compliment the two sets of sliders that open to the deck which overlooks the wooded backyard. Two generous guest bedrooms, a second full bath, and a cleverly designed office space occupy the second floor. With a four-bedroom septic in place, there is room for expansion with ZBA approval. The property is being sold turnkey and ready for immediate use. 1st Floor:The kitchen is located to the left as you enter the home with a closet and laundry conveniently on the right. The primary bedroom is tucked at the back of the house for privacy with easy access to the full bath. The cathedral ceiling living and dining area are where you will spend all of your time. With three skylights and two sets of sliders to the expansive deck, the natural light is energizing. 2nd Floor: A home is not a home today without space for a virtual office. At the top of the stairs is a quiet space for a reading nook or office. There are two large guest bedrooms on either side of the full bath.

32 Double Ox Road, Oak Bluffs, 02557 2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,716 Square Feet | Built in 2021

TO BE BUILT on LOT 5 MARSHE~With wellness and resilience in mind, the 2-bedroom 2-bathroom Marshe incorporates design features and appointments for ultra-comfortable, year-round, single floor living. At the core of the Marshe floorplan is a chef's kitchen with professional appliances and a generous island - equally suited for culinary innovations and cocktail conversations. Open living spaces transition effortlessly and include a studio space that can be employed to accommodate wellness pursuits limited only by your imagination and ambition or serve as your Zoom-base for remote check-ins with family, colleagues, and fitness trainers. The Marshe's primary bedroom features an ensuite bathroom with dual vanities, luxurious tile, quartz surface, and Kohler fixtures throughout. Guests and family will be drawn to gather at the Marshe and will be delighted by the serene quarters that await them after a memorable day on the Island. **See Interactive Virtual Tour Attached ** Options for many extras too** Call for an appointment and private tour. Don't wait RESERVE YOUR HOME TODAY!

