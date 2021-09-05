Take a look at these homes on the Santa Claus market now

(Santa Claus, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Santa Claus will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

849 W Donder Lane, Santa Claus, 47579 3 Beds 2 Baths | $221,110 | Single Family Residence | 1,363 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Presold Kersteins Home and Design

For open house information, contact Kari Schaefer, Key Associates Signature Realty at 812-937-4486

209 W Medcalf Street, Dale, 47523 2 Beds 2 Baths | $172,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,056 Square Feet | Built in 1886

The charm of this house is amazing! Make this well cared for historic house your next home. This home is known as the old Huppert home Mrs. Huppert was the town midwife, she delivered Florence Henderson (the Brady Bunch Mom). Mr. Huppert owned the local gas company. The house was also the First Freedom Bank for a period of time. The home boasts a wide style wood work which is the trend in new homes today. Beautiful crown molding throughout with backlighting makes this home above ordinary. This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home could easily be converted to a 3 bedroom 2 full bath home if that is better suited to your needs and the kitchen could be oh so cute with the cabinets painted white. Lots of closet & attic storage! The basement has some moisture but is mostly dry & is being used for storage as well. The large garage with overhang/carport offers lots of space for storage, cars and a workshop if that's your thing. The very large yard is beautiful and spacious and is fenced with 6' vinyl privacy fence. The front has a beautiful wrought iron decorative fence. The garage roof is metal, the house roof is copper! The blacktopped areas have just recently been done so you're good to go for a long time. So many benefits to owning this property!

For open house information, contact Pam Tesch, Key Associates Signature Realty at 812-937-4486

9615 N Sr 545, Troy, 47588 2 Beds 3 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,932 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Gorgeous Home on 3.5 Acres. 2 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home with Attached Garage that could be another Bedroom, Basement, In-Ground Pool, Detached 3+ Car Garage, Just outside of Troy, IN on SR 545.

For open house information, contact Heidi Dixon, Dixon Realty at 812-547-3814

18932 N Short Johnnytown Road, St. Meinrad, 47577 3 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,758 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Beautiful location of this country home. Home has views of the landscape in every direction. Walk into this ranch and enjoy the beauty of the pine wood floors. House has an open floor plan. House currently setup at 3 bedrooms but could be 4 if needed. Nice vaulted ceilings and a country feel. Kitchen has updated counters and a gas range. House features 2.5 bathroom and a finished basement. The sunroom in the back is amazing and has great views. There are two wood burning fireplaces. The garage is currently being used for a cooking area but could be turned back into a garage if desired. The outside is amazing with a bread/pizza brick oven, green house, and a large rebuilt older barn with a loft and a basement for more storage. There is a small cabin on the property that could get some TLC and be used for fun and hanging out. Beautiful country living and so quiet.

For open house information, contact Kara Hinshaw, Key Associates Signature Realty at 812-937-4486