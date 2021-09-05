CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Claus, IN

Take a look at these homes on the Santa Claus market now

Posted by 
Santa Claus Voice
Santa Claus Voice
 4 days ago

(Santa Claus, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Santa Claus will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AJegR_0bnMWOzr00

849 W Donder Lane, Santa Claus, 47579

3 Beds 2 Baths | $221,110 | Single Family Residence | 1,363 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Presold Kersteins Home and Design

For open house information, contact Kari Schaefer, Key Associates Signature Realty at 812-937-4486

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Indiana Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWAORIN-202122748)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Q4As_0bnMWOzr00

209 W Medcalf Street, Dale, 47523

2 Beds 2 Baths | $172,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,056 Square Feet | Built in 1886

The charm of this house is amazing! Make this well cared for historic house your next home. This home is known as the old Huppert home Mrs. Huppert was the town midwife, she delivered Florence Henderson (the Brady Bunch Mom). Mr. Huppert owned the local gas company. The house was also the First Freedom Bank for a period of time. The home boasts a wide style wood work which is the trend in new homes today. Beautiful crown molding throughout with backlighting makes this home above ordinary. This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home could easily be converted to a 3 bedroom 2 full bath home if that is better suited to your needs and the kitchen could be oh so cute with the cabinets painted white. Lots of closet & attic storage! The basement has some moisture but is mostly dry & is being used for storage as well. The large garage with overhang/carport offers lots of space for storage, cars and a workshop if that's your thing. The very large yard is beautiful and spacious and is fenced with 6' vinyl privacy fence. The front has a beautiful wrought iron decorative fence. The garage roof is metal, the house roof is copper! The blacktopped areas have just recently been done so you're good to go for a long time. So many benefits to owning this property!

For open house information, contact Pam Tesch, Key Associates Signature Realty at 812-937-4486

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Indiana Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWAORIN-202132930)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ugxh_0bnMWOzr00

9615 N Sr 545, Troy, 47588

2 Beds 3 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,932 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Gorgeous Home on 3.5 Acres. 2 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home with Attached Garage that could be another Bedroom, Basement, In-Ground Pool, Detached 3+ Car Garage, Just outside of Troy, IN on SR 545.

For open house information, contact Heidi Dixon, Dixon Realty at 812-547-3814

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11019650)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02iy12_0bnMWOzr00

18932 N Short Johnnytown Road, St. Meinrad, 47577

3 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,758 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Beautiful location of this country home. Home has views of the landscape in every direction. Walk into this ranch and enjoy the beauty of the pine wood floors. House has an open floor plan. House currently setup at 3 bedrooms but could be 4 if needed. Nice vaulted ceilings and a country feel. Kitchen has updated counters and a gas range. House features 2.5 bathroom and a finished basement. The sunroom in the back is amazing and has great views. There are two wood burning fireplaces. The garage is currently being used for a cooking area but could be turned back into a garage if desired. The outside is amazing with a bread/pizza brick oven, green house, and a large rebuilt older barn with a loft and a basement for more storage. There is a small cabin on the property that could get some TLC and be used for fun and hanging out. Beautiful country living and so quiet.

For open house information, contact Kara Hinshaw, Key Associates Signature Realty at 812-937-4486

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Indiana Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWAORIN-202133393)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Santa Claus Voice

Santa Claus Voice

Santa Claus, IN
26
Followers
268
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Claus Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
City
Santa Claus, IN
Local
Indiana Business
Santa Claus, IN
Business
City
Florence, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Florence Henderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Trend#Cooking#Country Living#Presold Kersteins Home#The First Freedom Bank#Bath Home#Basement#Dixon Realty#House#Tlc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy