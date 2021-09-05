Take a look at these homes on the Ackley market now

(Ackley, IA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Ackley. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2412 Ellis Avenue, Iowa Falls, 50126 3 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Check out this great home in Iowa Falls. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 960 sq. feet, and a 2.5 car attached tandem garage. The main level consists of the living room, kitchen, 3 bedrooms, and a full bathroom. The lower level is a great space that is ready to be finished however you'd like and already has a 3/4 bathroom. Updates include the bathroom on the main level, newer windows, and a new sewer line. Call today to set up your private showing!

For open house information, contact Marc Olson, Remax Real Estate Concepts-Nev at 515-382-8620

1701 Custer Street, Iowa Falls, 50126 2 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | 920 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Are you tired of paying rent and want to own your own home? Here is your perfect chance. Enjoy small-town living in this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Iowa Falls. The main level features a spacious living room, kitchen, two bedrooms, and 3/4 bathroom. Downstairs you will find a kitchen, bar, a rec room, and plenty of storage space. If you are someone with hobbies, you are going to love this spacious garage with room for all your tools and toys. Schedule your tour to take a look at this home today!

For open house information, contact Marc Olson Team, RE/MAX Real Estate Concepts-Nevada at 515-382-8620

410 River, Iowa Falls, 50126 3 Beds 1 Bath | $46,150 | Single Family Residence | 1,178 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Charming English fisherman's-style home within blocks of downtown Iowa Falls, parks & the historic swinging bridge. Great fixer-upper opportunity for a handy person or house flipper. Three bedrooms & 1 full bath, traditional living room, dining room, kitchen, & full basement. Detached garage & large backyard that spans part of 2 lots. Call soon as this opportunity won't last long.

For open house information, contact Mark Gehling, GNB Real Estate - Grundy Center at 319-825-3633