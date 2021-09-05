CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephenson, MI

Stephenson-curious? These homes are on the market

Stephenson Today
Stephenson Today
 4 days ago

(Stephenson, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Stephenson will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

W1198 Maple, Carney, 49812

4 Beds 3 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,227 Square Feet | Built in 1971

This home was originally built in 1971 and in 2019 had an addition and extensive remodel done with high end materials. 30x52 pole building (partially heated), 52x15 tractor lean-to and additional shelter unit. The property is on both sides of the private drive including a cleared area with 50 amp power for RV and shed. Private setting on 4.82 acres. The floor plan and design capture the beautiful views of the 300ft river frontage. Home features Old Grove White Oak Circle Saw & Acacia Wood flooring, Granite Countertops, Birch tongue & grove ceiling, Iron Ore & Copper fireplace, Fireplace Xtrordinair, Cedar Ceiling Beams, Copper kitchen sink, double oven, wine fridge, new septic/siding/roof/windows, updated electrical & plumbing, set up for central air.. and MORE! Sunroom features an Italian Chandelier & gas hook up for 3rd fireplace to be installed. Reverse Osmosis drinking water system designed to be hooked up to east kitchen wall, refrigerator, pot filler and coffee bar sink.

For open house information, contact JAMIE BEAVER, KEY REALTY DELTA COUNTY LLC at 906-233-7455

Copyright © 2021 Upper Peninsula Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UPARMI-1128608)

N9035 Gustafson, Stephenson, 49887

5 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,351 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Looking for a Hobby Farm, Then this is for you. 4 bedroom House located in Stephenson Township. The house sits on 5 acres and Has a 2 car garage. There are apples trees for making homemade apple pie. Home features a 40x25 family room with a loft bedroom, fireplace, hardwood floors, and Cathedral ceilings. The House has main floor Laundry and a half bath. Master bedroom is attached to a beautiful remodeled bathroom with jetted tub and tongue and groove. There are two bedrooms and a bath on the main floor and two bedrooms up plus a walk through bedroom or use for an office. Home has a propane furnace, pellet stove and a wood burning fireplace for those cold winter nights. Call today to view ! There is a barn that can be purchased as well with an additional 3 acres. The Barn is 40x40 with a newer Sheet Metal roof, it has its own well, It has a hot house for chickens in the winter, it has a butcher room with a meat pole to hang deer and a drain, 11 stalls for sheep or can be modified for your own needs. Buyer would need to pay for an updated survey. The additional 3 acres and barn is $30,000.

For open house information, contact TAMMY GARLING, KEY REALTY DELTA COUNTY LLC at 906-233-7455

Copyright © 2021 Upper Peninsula Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UPARMI-1126967)

