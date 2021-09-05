Check out these homes for sale in Wellfleet now

(Wellfleet, MA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Wellfleet. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

80 Lombard Lane, Eastham, 02642 3 Beds 3 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,548 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Nestled in the pines in EASTHAM is a stunning home ready for your year-round, retirement or investment. Presently, being used as a retreat from city living & rented when not in use-this home generates rental income of $39,500 per year on AirBNB.com/h/cape-cod-eastham Hardwood floors & soaring ceilings +fireplace make open dining/living area a haven + adjoining sunroom w/A/C. 2 large bedrooms & a bath + master w/bath has private entrance to LARGE & SPACIOUS DECK with well cared Jacuzzi & plenty of living & dining area. Everything is there so no need for any backyard maintenance! Plenty of bonus rooms in the walkout basement for multiple private home offices & oversized 1 car garage lends itself to storage for kayaks & bicycles. Home is air-conditioned & has an outdoor shower. Bike trail is two minutes away & access to home is by scenic Bridge Road or if you're in a rush come in through route 6. Walking or Running to Fort Hill is easy from the path at the end of the road to the new traffic lights to cross Route 6 Seller to include most items for the buyer, who is willing to take this well-maintained and much loved home ''as is''Call today to start ''living that Cape Cod life!''

30 Bank Street, Eastham, 02642 1 Bed 2 Baths | $659,900 | Condominium | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Cedar Banks Landing is Cape Cod's newest residential community offering twenty beautifully appointed one level condominiums. The main living areas offer vaulted ceilings, wood floors, well-appointed kitchens, and bathrooms. Cedar Banks Landing offers both one- and two-bedroom models, 2 full baths, garage, full basements, gas heat, central A/C, first floor laundry, Condominium fees include master insurance, landscaping, trash, and snow removal. Located in Eastham, Cape Cod, Massachusetts - the gateway to the lower Cape offering some of the best beach access to be found on Cape Cod. World famous Coast Guard Beach, and some of the best sunsets to be found on Cape Cod from Eastham's Bay Beaches. Stroll the many trails within the National Seashore, or take advantage of the Cape Cod bike trail, no matter what Eastham has a lot to offer.

105 Schooner Lane, Eastham, 02642 4 Beds 2 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This 4 bedroom, 2 bath Cape has been in this family for over 33 years! It's time to pass on to the next generation to enjoy! The open kitchen/livingroom , the deck off the kitchen and the outside shower make this a great rental/primary or second home. Located on a quiet dead end road. Approximately 1 mile to the bayside and 1.5 mies to the ocean!Photos of the inside will be added by Tuesday July 13th. Sellers prefer a late September closing. Sellers are in the process of obtaining engineering and estimates for new septic.

421 Commercial Street, Provincetown, 02657 1 Bed 1 Bath | $445,000 | Condominium | 235 Square Feet | Built in 1850

Waterfront! With beach access right at your door! Beautifully renovated one bedroom unit, including kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertop, lovely tile bath with walk-in shower, and views of the bay and town from both living and bedroom areas. There is also a large exclusive waterfront deck, a great place to enjoy sunrise, sunset and to gather all day long. Just steps to Commercial Street's restaurants, shopping, galleries and entertainment, this unit's additional features include common w/d, and on-site storage. Electric, hot water, water / sewer and professional property management included in the low monthly fee. This three-season home, open April to November, has great weekly rental history and pets for owners are allowed.

