Take a look at these homes on the Stuart market now

(Stuart, IA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Stuart than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

216 Gaines Street, Stuart, 50250 3 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,581 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Great family home on a quiet street in the wonderful community of Stuart! Located just minutes off the interstate with a large living area, two bedrooms on the main floor, and two rooms upstairs. In the kitchen all appliances stay, with a convenient mudroom off of the back, plus laundry on the main level - newer washer and dryer stay as well. There is a garage and plenty of space for kids to play or to relax on the weekends. This property is minutes from downtown shopping and schools, plus an easy 30 minute commute to West Des Moines. Make your appointment today to make this home your own!

For open house information, contact Debbie Dierenfeld, Realty ONE Group Impact at 515-446-7524

1311 Grant Street, Redfield, 50233 3 Beds 2 Baths | $127,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Come check out this 3 bedroom home in Redfield! The first thing you'll notice is the large partially fenced in yard where children can play and pets can roam. Enjoy the historic character of this home with the wood floors and high ceilings. All three bedrooms are conveniently located on the same floor along with the full bath. Kick off your shoes in the book locker area and unload your groceries in the pantry both which are located right off the back door.

For open house information, contact Amy Long, Realty ONE Group Impact at 515-446-7524

8126 Hickory Street, Dexter, 50070 3 Beds 2 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,321 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Sellers are Highly Motivated! Over 2400 square foot, beautiful new home in the quiet Diamondhead Lake Community. This home has great location with lots of nearby amenities like; the community pool in the nearby town of Stuart, a smaller (but thriving) school district, along with many great restaurants for when you want a night out. Whether you want to relax or entertain, this new home is for you! This Ranch is situated on 3 total lots. The floor plan features a spacious kitchen open to the living area, main floor laundry, hall storage and HUGE bedrooms. Lower level is fully finished w/guest room, family room & a full bath. This home is an easy commute, just 35 minutes from WDM. Call today for your private showing and enjoy lake living and be able to feel like you are on vacation every day! All information obtained from seller and public records.

For open house information, contact Kenzie Julich, RE/MAX Precision at 515-964-9400

3053 105Th Street, Stuart, 50250 3 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Spacious and affordable ranch home on 2 acres just outside Stuart! Great open concept living, large kitchen with white cabinetry, breakfast nook and dining room. Master bedroom with dual closets, jetted, and large shower. 2 additional bedrooms on the other side of the home with shared full hallway bath. Oversized 2 car attached garage and oversized 2 car detached garage. West Central Valley Schools, Quick access to Interstate 80 and just 30 minutes to West Des Moines.

For open house information, contact Misty Soldwisch, BH&G Real Estate Innovations at 515-962-5555