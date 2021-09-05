House hunt Warren: See what’s on the market now

(Warren, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Warren. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

598 W Wildwood, Village Mills, 77663 3 Beds 4 Baths | $398,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,994 Square Feet | Built in None

REDUCED 3 BEDROOM/3.5 BATHROOM/3 CAR GARAGE/ BONUS ROOM LO CATED ON 18 HOLE GOLF COURSE IN A GATED COMMUNITY, 24/7 SECURITY. FROM THE MOMENT YOU ENTER YOU FEEL THE TRANQUIL VIBE THIS GEM GENERATES. ALL ROOMS HAVE REMOTE CONTROL SHADES . ELECTRIC MOCK FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING ROOM AND PRIMARY BATHROOM. PREPARING MEALS WILL BE DELIGHT IN THIS SUPER FUNCTIONAL, WELL PLANNED KITCHEN. FEATURING ALL WOOD CABINETS, GAS DOUBLE OVEN, KITCHENAID APPLIANCES AND A WALK-IN PANTRY. HAS A SMOKELESS GAS DOWNDRAFT HIBACHI TABLE, THAT OVERLOOKS THE COVERED PATIO, SWINNING POOL AND HOT TUB. THE PRIMARY BEDROOM HAS LARGE WINDOWS THAT OVERLOOKS GOLF COURSE. THE PRIMARY BATHROOM IS A DREAM, OFFERING SINK AND VANITY, FREE STANDING JET TUB, LARGE WALK-IN SHOWER. THE HOME HAS GENERAC 38K GENERATOR , A SEPERATE GAME ROOM THAT HAS A POOL TABLE , BATH, THAT OPENS TO THE POOL. COMMUNITY HAS 365 ACRE LAKE, BEACH, COVERED TABLES, TENNIS, VOLLEYBALL, BASKETBALL COURT, 18 HOLE GOLF COURSE, STABLES.

For open house information, contact NORVELLE ROGERS, MARTINDALE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS - 9006065 at 409-283-8727

224 Cr 1510, Warren, 77664 3 Beds 2 Baths | $176,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,528 Square Feet | Built in None

Charming ranch style brick home on 1.06+/-Acres unrestricted located in the Warren School District. The home is surrounded by large pecan trees and oak trees with some fruit bearing trees as well. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom, with a large open concept floor plan with living, dining, and kitchen open to each other with a fabulous wood burning fireplace located in the dining area. The utility room is located inside the home, and inside that room is a storm door that you can enter the storm cellar. There is a large barn and storage shed/work shop behind the home, and a small patio area for relaxing.

For open house information, contact ASHLEY JACKSON, MARTINDALE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS - 9006065 at 409-283-8727

549 Fm 1920, Warren, 77664 3 Beds 4 Baths | $349,999 | Farm | 2,409 Square Feet | Built in 1979

3/3.5 Country home sitting on 23 acres with a Timber Exemption in place. Each room has a story to tell, from the Black Oak rail in the Loft to the Wood gym flooring in the master bath! A 7' wrap around porch invites you to sit , sip your morning coffee and relax taking in the natural landscape! A new AC unit in 1-2020! There is a 3 car carport, 30 x 40 workshop, a 20 x 30 barn, a chicken yard/coup and more! On the back 10 acres is a bunk house, barn w/ shed overlooking a 1/2 acre pond. Also features 3 RV sites with separate sewer and water. Seller is motivated! A must see with so much to offer!!!

For open house information, contact Anne Hillin, Keller Williams Realty of Sout at 409-860-3170

1770 Cr 4770, Warren, 77664 3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Farm | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Country living at it's best! This 6 1/2 +- beautifully manicured acres with a 1,200 sq ft shop and 4 year old home is waiting for you to make it your own. This property is high and dry. It has never flooded and it includes a walking trail and small pond. The home has neutral colors and an open, split floor plan and sits on a 6 inch solid slab. The big breakfast bar is a great place for conversation or homework. This shop, WOW, has two roll up doors for a great breeze in the summertime along with covered boat parking and covered trailer parking. The shop also has a living area for a college student or out of town guest. Mornings or evenings are a great time to see deer, rabbits and a ton of wildlife from the big covered deck. Contact your agent today to see your next home.

For open house information, contact Scarlett Brekel, RE/MAX ONE - Beaumont at 409-860-3200