Check out these Marengo homes on the market

(Marengo, IN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Marengo. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4597 W 640 S Road, Hardinsburg, 47125 3 Beds 3 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,992 Square Feet | Built in 2007

BEATIUFULL HOME BUILT WITH 2X6

257 W Faculty Street, Paoli, 47454 4 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Well maintained 4 bedroom 1 bath home sitting on 2 city lots. Close to town and located on a dead end. Huge back yard.

599 S Court Avenue, English, 47118 3 Beds 1 Bath | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,272 Square Feet | Built in 1992

If you are looking for turn key this is it! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath welcomes you with the cozy, comforts of home, from the current paint colors, electric fireplace and updated flooring throughout. The renovated kitchen has beautiful solid wood cabinetry and a panoramic view, plus kitchen table to stay. All appliances, including washer and dryer, remain with home. Don't miss out on this one, call today for your showing!

495 Lincoln Hills Road, English, 47118 2 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Old farmhouse on 11 acres of fun and privacy. Just off main highway. Bring your chickens. Plenty of run to run and play. Large detached pole barn garage/shop space. Heavily wooded acreage. Priced to sell immediately.

