Marengo, IN

Check out these Marengo homes on the market

Marengo Voice
Marengo Voice
 4 days ago

(Marengo, IN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Marengo. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49JdKF_0bnMWHom00

4597 W 640 S Road, Hardinsburg, 47125

3 Beds 3 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,992 Square Feet | Built in 2007

BEATIUFULL HOME BUILT WITH 2X6

For open house information, contact Mabel Wininger, Key Associates Real Estate at 812-936-9916

Copyright © 2021 Bedford Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BBORIN-202041609)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wwkzC_0bnMWHom00

257 W Faculty Street, Paoli, 47454

4 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Well maintained 4 bedroom 1 bath home sitting on 2 city lots. Close to town and located on a dead end. Huge back yard.

For open house information, contact Chris Boyer, Boyer Real Estate Services at 812-865-3196

Copyright © 2021 Bedford Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BBORIN-202130263)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SMcQP_0bnMWHom00

599 S Court Avenue, English, 47118

3 Beds 1 Bath | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,272 Square Feet | Built in 1992

If you are looking for turn key this is it! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath welcomes you with the cozy, comforts of home, from the current paint colors, electric fireplace and updated flooring throughout. The renovated kitchen has beautiful solid wood cabinetry and a panoramic view, plus kitchen table to stay. All appliances, including washer and dryer, remain with home. Don't miss out on this one, call today for your showing!

For open house information, contact Ashley Bullington, Debby Broughton Realty at 812-946-3393

Copyright © 2021 Southern Indiana REALTORS Association. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SIREAIN-2021010239)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48jnQ1_0bnMWHom00

495 Lincoln Hills Road, English, 47118

2 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Old farmhouse on 11 acres of fun and privacy. Just off main highway. Bring your chickens. Plenty of run to run and play. Large detached pole barn garage/shop space. Heavily wooded acreage. Priced to sell immediately.

For open house information, contact Bob Redden, RE/MAX Advantage at 812-923-7050

Copyright © 2021 Southern Indiana REALTORS Association. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SIREAIN-202109675)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Marengo Voice

Marengo Voice

Marengo, IN
22
Followers
233
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marengo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Local
Indiana Business
City
Marengo, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chickens#Beatiufull Home#Debby Broughton Realty
