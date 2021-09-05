Check out these homes on the Bowman market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowman, ND

Bowman Voice
 4 days ago

(Bowman, ND) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Bowman. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35JNdB_0bnMWF3K00

407 4Th St Sw, Bowman, 58623

5 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,583 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Property Note: Well built and extremely well taken care of home, located just blocks from the schools! Corner lot with an additional city lot, underground sprinkler system, underground single stall garage, finished shed located in the side yard, and huge upper level deck with walk out from the kitchen for all your entertaining needs! Featuring 3 bedrooms on the main floor, 2 nonconforming bedrooms in the basement, 1 full bathroom, 1 3/4 bathroom, large living room, dining room and kitchen, this property is ready to have a new family call it home! Main floor full bathroom features double sinks. 3/4 bathroom in lower level features new fixtures and flooring. Lower level features a large storage room. Ample deep closet space can be found in every bedroom and throughout the house, and storage space is definitely not lacking in this home! Yard features well established trees, nice sitting area with finished shed, lower level patio located under the large deck, and private drive in the back. All appliances will stay with the home - stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, and dryer.

For open house information, contact Alison Paulson, Pifer's Auction & Realty at 218-477-1968

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10994096)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fngoB_0bnMWF3K00

502 West Divide, Bowman, 58623

4 Beds 4 Baths | $419,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,211 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Property Note: This extravagantly luxurious home is located in the center of Bowman, ND. This eloquently designed home offers first class living that meets every desire to entertain in style. Take advantage of this rare opportunity in Bowman, North Dakota and contact us today for your personal tour.

For open house information, contact Alison Paulson, Pifer's Auction & Realty at 218-477-1968

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10950692)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46hXst_0bnMWF3K00

601 3Rd St. Nw, Bowman, 58623

3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,382 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Property Note: Great starter home! Ample space throughout, with 1382 sq. ft. of living space on the main level. Full basement featuring an additional 1382 sq. ft. Basement is ready to be finished to your own specs! Basement features laundry, as well as a cellar for storing all of your canned goods. Main floor features 3 decent sized bedrooms, full bathroom which has been recently remodeled, dining room, living room, front foyer, kitchen, and an additional half bathroom off of the kitchen. New flooring has been installed throughout the main level, with the exception of the living and dining room where the original wood floors remain. There is a 1-stall attached garage, with additional off street parking on the west side of the home. This home is looking for it's next owner and is ready to be moved in to!

For open house information, contact Alison Paulson, Pifer's Auction & Realty at 218-477-1968

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10978695)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BdQ7I_0bnMWF3K00

303 1St Ave Se, Bowman, 58623

3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,395 Square Feet | Built in 1997

HOUSE FOR SALE 303 1st Ave SE - Bowman, ND Price: $210,000 Property Note: This home is located in a quiet neighborhood and is very close to downtown Bowman. Features include an oversized heated 2 stall garage with access to storage above the garage, maintenance free back porch, underground sprinkler system, a nice gravel parking spot in the back for an RV or camper, an additional detached 1 car garage, and garden plot. Interior features include beautiful vaulted ceilings with skylights, natural gas fireplace in the living room, wide open kitchen with island which opens to both a separate dining area and the living room, 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom, along with a master suite which features a jetted tub, his and her sinks, walk-in closet and a separate shower. Everything you need on ONE level!!! Contact Ali today to schedule a private viewing! Address: 303 1st Ave SE - Bowman, ND Lot Size: 88 ft. x 140 ft. Legal: Lot 10 and S 38 ft. Lot 11, Block 32, Milwauke 1st Add'n, City of Bowman, County of Bowman, ND Parcel #: 35-0012-06072-000 Taxes (2020): TBD Property Information: Built: 1997 Style: 1 Story Total Living: 1395 living sq. ft. Total Bedrooms: 3 Total Bathrooms: 2 Living Room: Open concept with living room, kitchen, and dining area Appliances Included: Oven, Microwave, Reverse Osmosis, Washer and Dryer HVAC: Natural Gas Forced/Central Air Conditioning Interior Features: One level living, Vaulted Ceilings, Master Suite, Natural Gas Fireplace in Living Room Exterior Features: Steel Maintenance Free Siding, Maintenance Free Front Covered Porch, Maintenance Free Back Deck and Patio, Underground Sprinkler Systems, Oversized Lot Garage: Attached Heated 2 Stall 20 ft. x 28 ft. and Single Car Detached 20 ft. x 24 ft.

For open house information, contact Alison Paulson, Pifer's Auction & Realty at 218-477-1968

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10957003)

See more property details

With Bowman Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

