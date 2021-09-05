Take a look at these homes on the market in Cook

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Cook, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cook will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2veHVX_0bnMWEAb00

8804 Highway 1, Cook, 55723

3 Beds 1 Bath | $60,100 | Single Family Residence | 1,076 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Great location! This year round 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is set on 12.14 acres and near the Superior National Forest. All one level living. Home is in need of some TLC. Fully insulated and heated 2 stall detached garage was built in 2016. New septic and mound system dug in 2016.

For open house information, contact Whitney Kucza, MOVE IT REAL ESTATE GROUP/LAKEHOMES.COM at 218-327-9889

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-5731997)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TgZU6_0bnMWEAb00

8629 Wakemup Shores Road, Cook, 55723

3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,995,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,360 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Be prepared for the powerful first impression this home delivers when the vast Lake Vermillion reveals itself, along with a stunning backyard setting. Detailed landscaping complements the beauty of this log home, which is equally impressive inside. All three levels offer views of the big lake, accented by log walls, huge windows and interesting features. A walkout basement is a fisherman's dream, as it includes a cleaning station, sauna and full kitchen setup. A clean and well-built boat house will protect your craft when waters get rough. Enjoy sunsets from a high, sweeping deck, or watch the scenery from the main level living room with giant vaulted ceilings and high windows. A massive kitchen can accommodate a huge gathering, with countertop seating, dining room table space and more. Or spend your days hiking or four-wheeling through 70 acres of forested trails, complete with a huge pole building and small sand/gravel pit.

For open house information, contact Daniel Schueller, LakePlace.com-Crosslake at 218-692-6003

Copyright © 2021 Greater Lakes Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARMN-6093387)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OwZMd_0bnMWEAb00

69037 Nelson Road, Togo, 55723

3 Beds 1 Bath | $54,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,196 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Privacy awaits! 3.67 Acres with several outbuildings, nice wooded lot and country living! Home has tons of potential, bring your loving touches here and make this place shine.

For open house information, contact Sean McDonald, RE/MAX Lakes Area Realty - Longville at 218-363-3332

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-5762666)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H3N1m_0bnMWEAb00

9837 Hwy 1, Cook, 55723

3 Beds 1 Bath | $147,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,446 Square Feet | Built in 1940

COUNTRY LIVING!!! Enjoy this charming 3 bedroom home in the country but close to town for essentials! This home has charm with a beautiful back yard for those evening fires and summer gardens! Septic will need to be updated!!

For open house information, contact Nicole Stangland, Z' Up North Realty at 218-827-2288

Copyright © 2021 Range Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAORMN-138476)

