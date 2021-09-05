CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornton, NH

Thornton-curious? These homes are on the market

Thornton Times
Thornton Times
 4 days ago

(Thornton, NH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Thornton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tpaVp_0bnMWBWQ00

41 Little Pond Road, Sandwich, 03227

3 Beds 2 Baths | $689,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 1810

19.85 acres. 900-feet on Little Pond Road in Sandwich. Views of the Ossipee Mountain Range. Wide pine board floors and maple wood floors. Nice 17'3" x 11'7" deck out back. All new electrical throughout the house. 6' sliders to the deck. Screened porch looking towards the mountains. The barn is in great shape and will house 2 cars, a gorgeous level lot with a hidden meadow—Artesian well. Brand new forced hot water furnace—full basement with concrete floors. Foundation is a combination of stone and concrete with a brick support system for the three fireplaces. All the charm of Sandwich with restaurants, town beach on Squam, the pothole, and tennis courts. Near the Sandwich Fairgrounds and good fishing in Little Pond.

For open house information, contact Richard Hagan, Roche Realty Group at 603-279-7046

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4863330)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eV2VE_0bnMWBWQ00

22 Anderson Hill Road, Thornton, 03285

3 Beds 2 Baths | $324,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,902 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Fun blend of Cool, Modern and Country in this Hand Hewn Log Home! Located at the gateway to the White Mountains! Covered porch and deck wrap around 3 sides of this super-solid build, perfect for gatherings and stories by the new backyard firepit. The main floor is wide open, with enormous butcher block kitchen island, new backsplash and all new cabinetry, large bay window, french doors to the back deck and a NEW wood stove. Head upstairs to 3 nice size bedrooms, redone bath and a private den/office off the owners suite (could be large closet or converted back to full bath) . The daylight basement has high ceilings and easy acess through french doors to the side yard and wood shed - making filling up the wood fired furnace (one heat option) super easy......owner is leaving all the split wood you see (free heat this winter! ) 2 car garage foundation is poured and ready for you to finish if so desired. Easy access to Plymouth for shopping and Lakes region or points north - Lincoln/woodstock and world-class skiing and hiking in the White Mountains!

For open house information, contact Amy Nelson, The Chhom Group, LLC at 603-235-4180

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4875193)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ncC10_0bnMWBWQ00

53-12 Waterville Acres Rd Road, Thornton, 03285

3 Beds 2 Baths | $187,500 | Condominium | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Remodeled with a spacious feel from living area to dining. 1st building as you come in. This unit has been all redone with Maple cabinets, tile and Oak floors, tile accent walls, new bath vanities, new water closets. All with a fresh new look and very well kept with 3BR. Perfect for primary or 2nd home use. Efficient Rinai propane heat with wood stove or open fireplace as well. Pool onsite. Convenient to White Mts National Forest areas, near NH lakes, Squam, Newfound and Winni, Waterville Valley & Loon Mt ski areas for year round enjoyment. Comes with furnishings too! Delayed showings start on Fri 9/10/21

For open house information, contact Joseph Macord, Alpine Lakes Real Estate Inc. at 603-726-4580

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4880993)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gi0oK_0bnMWBWQ00

5 Bent Pine Drive, Campton, 03223

3 Beds 3 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,350 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Imagine sitting on your 66' wrap around deck looking out at the mountains. This custom home feature 2530 sq ft on the first floor, Basement is stubbed in for 2 additional bedrooms, full bath and family room facing the mountains for extra living space. Generous allowances and still time to customize to your own tastes. This home was just sold in Belmont and may be viewed by appointment. Will custom build to your specs.

For open house information, contact Randolph Rush, Regarding Real Estate LLC at 603-488-1779

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4464033)

With Thornton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

