Stamford, NY

Stamford-curious? These homes are on the market

Posted by 
Stamford Post
Stamford Post
 4 days ago

(Stamford, NY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Stamford. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nMczt_0bnMWAdh00

61838 State Hwy 10, Hobart, 13786

3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Located Just Outside the Book Village of The Catskills is where this 3 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured ranch is located. Generously sized living room and light filled dining room. Updated kitchen with plenty of storage and a door that leads to your back deck where you can take in your mountain views! Convenient living with everything you need on the main floor (including your laundry).....however if you want to expand your living space maybe consider finishing off the basement that has interior and exterior access along with your drive under garage. The house sits on a lovely lot that boarders the Catskill Scenic Trail...Like to bike, hike, walk or run? Then just hit the trail! Located minutes from Stamford and a short drive to Delhi.

For open house information, contact Mary Maney, Coldwell Banker Timberland Properties at 607-746-7400

Copyright © 2021 Otsego Delaware Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ODBRMLS-131244)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ech19_0bnMWAdh00

234 Wilcox Road, Harpersfield, 13786

4 Beds 2 Baths | $148,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1920

- 4 BR, 2 bath COLONIAL with BARN and POND. 4 Acres on a corner lot with lovely country views. Large yard.with shed.

For open house information, contact George Bergleitner, Delaware County Real Estate at 607-652-3311

Copyright © 2021 Otsego Delaware Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ODBRMLS-126725)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jNCtc_0bnMWAdh00

385 Kims Way, Stamford, 12167

3 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,143 Square Feet | Built in 1980

On Top of the World! Breathtaking Views! This 3 bedroom, 1 full bath chalet sits on almost 8 acres on a private road. The first floor offers 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and an inviting open floor plan consisting of kitchen, dining, and living spaces. Cathedral ceiling gives this area a spacious feel. Cozy up in front of the woodstove on those chilly days. Up the beautiful spiral staircase, you will find a loft bedroom. Furniture is included in the sale so move right in!. The scenic setting of the large front deck is where you will want to enjoy the beauty of the seasons! The deck extending off of the kitchen overlooks the backyard which has a fire pit and ample lawn for outdoor games. The full basement, with access from the outside, is the perfect spot for storing all of the toys This property is great for hiking, hunting, or just enjoying nature. Owner has had many successful hunting seasons here. Less than a mile away is access to close to 150 acres of New York City land. Once you arrive you will not want to leave. But if you do, you are close to the booming villages of Hobart and Stamford where you will find great restaurants, coffee shops, antique shops, golfing, and more.. Close to ski resorts, fishing spots, snowmobile trails, and lots of hiking. Also includes 131.-3-20.1. An adjoining parcel of 2.37 acres is also negotiable.

For open house information, contact Diane Taylor, Coldwell Banker Timberland Properties at 607-652-2220

Copyright © 2021 Otsego Delaware Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ODBRMLS-131884)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FeNUS_0bnMWAdh00

226 County Highway 30, Harpersfield, 13786

3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Manufactured Home | 770 Square Feet | Built in 2008

One old home very large which can be reconditioned, one new doublewide, one large barn52 X 25, enough for nine cars with lift and other automotive equipment. Doublewide: 70 X 21, (9 rooms - 3 Bedrooms & 2 Baths)

For open house information, contact George Bergleitner, Delaware County Real Estate at 607-652-3311

Copyright © 2021 Otsego Delaware Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ODBRMLS-132240)

See more property details

