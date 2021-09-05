On the hunt for a home in Shamrock? These houses are on the market

(Shamrock, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Shamrock will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

207 Choctaw St, Shamrock, 79079 2 Beds 1 Bath | $72,000 | Single Family Residence | 920 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Cute, two bedroom, one bath home that sits on+/- 2.50 acres. The outside of the house has siding, a carport, and lots of wonderful smelling Lilacs. Inside, the bedrooms are good sized. Open concept of the kitchen to the living area so you can always be a part of the family. The kitchen has plenty of beautiful custom made cabinets with plenty of room to store everything. Approximately a half acre of the land is devoted to all different types of fruit trees. If you want breathing room, this will be the home for you. Call today

For open house information, contact Sherry Palmer, Triangle Realty, LLC at 806-367-8334

606 Houston St, Shamrock, 79079 2 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,292 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This home has been beautifully updated in the past couple of years! As you pull into the circle drive to park, and then walk in the front door of the home, you step in to an open floor plan with recessed lighting and a dome ceiling in the living room where a ceiling fan or light fixture would look amazing! There are newer floors and neutral paint throughout the home, as well as a spacious utility room located off of the hallway. The bathroom has a full size walk in shower. The large kitchen has gorgeous wood cabinets and a fantastic island. The backyard is HUGE with a tall metal fence, deck & a storage container that has been tastefully painted to match the fence.

For open house information, contact Cassandra Cambern, Panhandle Plains Realty at 806-662-1312