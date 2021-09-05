Take a look at these homes for sale in Challis

(Challis, ID) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Challis. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

Corrigan Road, Challis, 83226 2 Beds 1 Bath | $130,000 | Cabin | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1954

This is for the sale of the 1008 Sq. Ft. cabin only. An expert building and house moving company has been contacted, and is ready to move this great little cabin onto your dream piece of mountain property. The cabin is a MUST SEE. As cozy as a cabin gets. Good luck going home after vacationing in this homey well restored cabin. The company that has consulted the seller in the moving of this cabin is expertly run with years of doing this work and countless buildings moved. This cabin has its own feel and presence. Super neat place that has to be seen to be appreciated.

For open house information, contact Barry Sims, Trail Creek Realty at 208-588-2707

200 N 2Nd Street, Challis, 83226 3 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,656 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Lovely Historic Turn of The Century Craftsman home with all its original charm and style. Built in 1930, this home features high ceilings, leaded glass windows and sits on an ample-sized corner lot. Enter the home from the fully covered porch into the formal dining area that opens onto the cozy living room and large country kitchen with original built-in cabinets. The main level has 2 bedrooms,1 full bath and two half-baths, and laundry. The second floor has 2 bedrooms and a living area with oak flooring, with a new electrical box, subfloor, and wall insulation. Outside access stairway to be restored. Exterior features fully fenced park-like grounds with expansive lawn, towering trees, and majestic red rock mountain views. Plenty of room on this oversized lot to park your recreational vehicles or build a garage or shop. This property can be used as a bed and breakfast as well as hosting garden parties and weddings. Outstanding classic home with many elegant architectural details. Located in downtown Challis, Idaho,

For open house information, contact Sherry Elrod, Mountain West Real Estate at 208-756-1800

13755 S Racoon Dr, Other, 83226 4 Beds 2 Baths | $659,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,818 Square Feet | Built in 2009

A slice of heaven that could be a full time residence or a fantastic getaway retreat. Lovingly cared for, custom built home is surrounded by 5.5 acres of paradise. This highly desired mountain home includes a private fishing pond within walking distance, meeting areas, and places to access BLM land on your summer or winter recreational toys. Three full RV pads with all hookups will make memorable

For open house information, contact Nathanael L Covington, Price Real Estate Inc at 208-232-4663

310 Leesburg Lane, Challis, 83226 3 Beds 2 Baths | $223,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Available NOW! This manufactured home sits on a full perimeter concrete foundation and features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a great floor plan. The spacious kitchen has a large pantry and plenty of cabinet space. It opens to the dining room and living room areas with a breakfast bar. The property is within city limits on a 0.25-acre, corner lot with a beautiful view off the back deck. Behind the house is a place to park a RV/trailer with a 30 Amp power hook-up. Call today for a showing!

For open house information, contact Stephanie Young, Keller Williams Sun Valley Southern Idaho at 208-734-0525