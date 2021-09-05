Take a look at these homes on the market in Paden City

(Paden City, WV) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Paden City. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

111 W Duerr St, New Martinsville, 26155 2 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,870 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Don't let this one pass you by! It's exactly what we're all looking for - charming, quaint and oh so cozy! The original log home dates back into the late 1800's, it was built on site in 1982 with a master suite/laundry addition in 2008. All the character is still in this house. The home is heated by a gas fireplace and cooled with window units. There is a large open loft area above that could be used as a 3rd bedroom. Also, in the basement there is a family room and possible 4th bedroom! This home is much bigger than it looks! The back yard is fenced in for privacy while swimming in the above ground pool or sitting by a fire. Let's get you in to see this one soon!

143 Taylor Drive, New Martinsville, 26155 3 Beds 2 Baths | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Beautiful home in one of Paden City's fine neighborhoods! Move in and enjoy the spacious living room featuring a stone fireplace. It is a one owner home that has always been maintained Large, fully equipped kitchen has an abundance of cabinets and counter space, what every ladies wants. If the man of the house wants a large garage, this home has it. three cars fit easily. Unique floor plan, master bedroom and bath are on one side of the home, the other two are on the opposite side. Relax and enjoy the view from the large front porch or if privacy is what you like, the back deck is the perfect place to be. Situated on almost an acre of land, call soon to see, measurements are approximate

305 Hardman Street, Middlebourne, 26149 3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Large corner lot with a great garden area , 3 bedrooms , 1 bath , new metal roof , heat / air .

2389 Veterans Hwy, New Martinsville, 26155 3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1997

NEW NEW NEW forced air electric furnace, hot water tank, water lines, flooring, kitchen, front & back decks. Updated as an "open concept" home. You can seriously just move right in - it's waiting for you and your family. The 2 car detached garage is perfect for parking in and also as a workshop area. There are many possibilities for the yard with it being 2+ acres of flat with a little bit of woods located along WV St Rt 180, just minutes from town.

