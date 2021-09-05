Take a look at these homes on the Pound market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pound, WI

Pound Updates
Pound Updates
 4 days ago

(Pound, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Pound. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iM2Z5_0bnMW6C200

13276 Parkway Road, Pound, 54161

4 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,665 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Great opportunity for your very own Northwoods getaway in an awesome location across the street from White Potato Lake! This quad level year round home offers nice living space and is set on 2.41 acres with woods providing great opportunities for hunting on your own property! spacious living room. Kitchen has breakfast bar and dinette with patio door out to deck in backyard. Upper has 3 bedrooms including master with double closet and private half bath. Lower level has family room, 4th bedroom, and laundry. Basement has storage area and access to attached 2 car garage. Detached 1.5 car garage

For open house information, contact Ben Bartolazzi, Ben Bartolazzi Real Estate, Inc at 920-770-4015

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Northeast Wisconsin. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANEWI-50243311)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ouu2M_0bnMW6C200

N9724 Silver Creek, Crivitz, 54114

4 Beds 1 Bath | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,170 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Crivitz hobby farm on more than 5 acres. Partially wooded setting, with creek. Home has vinyl siding, four bedrooms. 2 Detached Garages. Newer septic. Dead-end road. Animals and good hunting. Close to Tommy Thompson State Park and High Falls Flowage. ATV and snowmobile trails for all of your recreational needs!

For open house information, contact FRANCINE KITKOWSKI, ASSIST 2 SELL BUYERS & SELLERS REALTY, LLC at 715-504-0925

Copyright © 2021 Upper Peninsula Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UPARMI-1125007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wUPcK_0bnMW6C200

N10506 Boatlanding 11 Road, Crivitz, 54114

0 Bed 0 Bath | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 384 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This great recreational retreat is located on ATV/snowmobile trails, it is near thousands of acres of county, state and federal owned land for all of your outdoor activities, and it is also and only a few miles away from a boat launch on Caldron Falls. This would make a great base camp for hunting, fishing, or just enjoying everything the Northwoods has to offer. This cabin offers four season use with an open design with a kitchen/dining area, bunks and an area with couches and chairs to relax. There is also a large screen porch to relax outdoors. It has a holding tank with an outdoor privy.

For open house information, contact Adam Adler, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group at 920-993-7007

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Northeast Wisconsin. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANEWI-50240703)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W2sYo_0bnMW6C200

N8302 Caldron Falls Rd, Crivitz, 54114

1 Bed 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 928 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Your Up North Getaway! This cozy A-Frame cottage has all the amenities you will need to enjoy the beauty of the Great Northwoods! Over 600 sq ft of living space. Very private land abuts Marinette Co land. 2 parcels comprise 3.86 wooded acres. Detached 2 car garage. Sandpoint well & conventional septic.

For open house information, contact Carolyn Burkhardt, Boss Realty, LLC at 262-689-0022

Copyright © 2021 Metro MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-METROMLSWI-1761012)

