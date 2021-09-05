CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canby, MN

Canby-curious? These homes are on the market

Canby Digest
 4 days ago

(Canby, MN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Canby. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rnsed_0bnMW5JJ00

2052 Hwy 75 Box 7, Canby, 56220

3 Beds 1 Bath | $54,900 | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Split level home with 3 bedrooms and full bath on main floor. Lower level offers space for a large living room with existing fireplace, 3/4bath and a potential for 2 extra bedrooms! Garage is large with room enough for 2 cars and toys!! Quiet frontage road off Highway 75.Big back yard with mature trees including a large mulberry tree! Tons of potential in this lot and home!

For open house information, contact None, EXIT Realty - Great Plains at 507-847-2104

Copyright © 2021 Fannie Mae. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FANNIEMAE-C1904HX)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jRbPA_0bnMW5JJ00

701 Oscar Avenue N, Canby, 56220

5 Beds 2 Baths | $199,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,496 Square Feet | Built in 1973

This beautiful 5 bedroom home is located on a spacious corner lot, boasts a beautiful Livingroom, updated kitchen, and plenty of bedrooms for a growing family! The upper level has three bedrooms, 1 bath and laundry. The sliding glass doors lead out to a beautiful vinyl deck to overlook the back yard. The home has a 2-stall attached garage & extra storage shed.

For open house information, contact Adriane Heiden, Keating Realty at 507-829-6202

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6082787)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Usqfe_0bnMW5JJ00

409 Lyon Avenue N, Canby, 56220

3 Beds 2 Baths | $93,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,332 Square Feet | Built in 1959

2015-new paint & carpet. The home is located near Central Park & The Canby High School & Elementary School

For open house information, contact Adriane Heiden, Keating Realty at 507-829-6202

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6021878)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jm8v0_0bnMW5JJ00

107 N Pine Avenue, Canby, 56220

4 Beds 2 Baths | $153,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,028 Square Feet | Built in 1958

This beautiful 4- bedroom, 2-bath home has been nicely remodeled. The home has a nice backyard, is on central a/c & has an attached garage. The interior of the home boasts a double fireplace, spacious bedrooms, and living area. The basement has an additional living area and fireplace.

For open house information, contact Adriane Heiden, Keating Realty at 507-829-6202

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6028807)

