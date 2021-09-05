Top homes for sale in Inglis

(Inglis, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Inglis. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

8150 Se 140Th Lane, Inglis, 34449 2 Beds 2 Baths | $25,000 | Single Family Residence | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1989

You will enjoy this peaceful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home on double lot with open kitchen with cooking island, inside laundry, furnished, lanai, shed with power, close to fishing and boating. 55+ adult land leased community.

9420 N Ulysses Way, Crystal River, 34428 3 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Mobile Home | 1,125 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Quiet country-life home on 2 fully fenced acres with room for all your toys! Spacious 2018, 3 bedroom, 2 bath mobile home with large 20 x 30 detached garage. Electric gate opener for ease of entry onto the property. Quick drive to Crystal River and surrounding communities for shopping and medical facilities, with easy access to boat ramps for fresh or salt water fishing and boating activities. Come see today and get ready to enjoy all this home will provide!

3971 N Seminole Point, Crystal River, 34428 3 Beds 2 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,454 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Must see unique waterfront property! Beautifully Elevated location! Tie your boat up to your own newly rebuilt private dock and get ready for scallop season! Access the screened in lanai from the kitchen, living room or master bedroom! Then relax in the pool, grill dinner and enjoy your view. Ideally located at the quiet end of the canal, only minutes from Crystal River leading right into the Gulf. This spacious split 3-bed/2-bath house boasts a huge kitchen with an island, an open concept main living area with cathedral ceilings, and a fireplace. French doors from the living room open to the lanai, which is great for entertaining and indoor/outdoor living at its finest. Other features include an upright freezer and refrigerator in the garage, a central air system with an ionic air purifier, central vac, laundry room inside the home, an exterior stucco paint job with a lifetime warranty, a roof with a 14-year warranty, as well as a shed and a generator. Don’t miss your opportunity to view this exceptionally well-situated property! Please wear masks during your visits to the home. #waterfront #canalfront Other Highlights: Breakfast Nook, Utility Room, Work Bench in Garage, Formal Dining Room, Abundance of Storage, 3+ parking spaces in driveway, and a glass top range!

20149 Se 115Th Avenue, Inglis, 34449 2 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,696 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Welcome to your weekend getaway or winter retreat located just off of the wonderful Lake Rousseau. You will have direct access to the lovely scenic Withlacoochee River which in return also gives you the Magical Rainbow River. This 2/2 is just sitting and waiting for its new home owners. Home features split floor plan with wood burning fireplace in living room, Open Kitchen and spacious dining room. Outside features wonderful screened lanai, Lovely dock area with cover for your boat and a 21x22 detached garage with covered lean to. If looking to exit the city this home is about 25 minutes from Ocala and set in the most peace and quiet you could ask for. If Salt Water is your cup of tea then your in luck. You can be on the Gulf of Mexico with in 15 mins utilizing the boat ramp at the end of Hwy 40 in Yankeetown. With a little elbow grease this home could be an absolute Beauty. New well pump was installed just days ago.

