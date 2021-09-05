CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Inglis, FL

Top homes for sale in Inglis

Posted by 
Inglis Bulletin
Inglis Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Inglis, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Inglis. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YAKaA_0bnMW3Xr00

8150 Se 140Th Lane, Inglis, 34449

2 Beds 2 Baths | $25,000 | Single Family Residence | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1989

You will enjoy this peaceful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home on double lot with open kitchen with cooking island, inside laundry, furnished, lanai, shed with power, close to fishing and boating. 55+ adult land leased community.

For open house information, contact Lorelie LeBrun, ED TOLLE REAL ESTATE INC DBA:CENTURY 21 NATURE COAST at 352-795-0021

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11021373)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gUbc7_0bnMW3Xr00

9420 N Ulysses Way, Crystal River, 34428

3 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Mobile Home | 1,125 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Quiet country-life home on 2 fully fenced acres with room for all your toys! Spacious 2018, 3 bedroom, 2 bath mobile home with large 20 x 30 detached garage. Electric gate opener for ease of entry onto the property. Quick drive to Crystal River and surrounding communities for shopping and medical facilities, with easy access to boat ramps for fresh or salt water fishing and boating activities. Come see today and get ready to enjoy all this home will provide!

For open house information, contact Anne McMullen Farrior, EXIT Realty Leaders at 352-794-0888

Copyright © 2021 REALTORS Association of Citrus County, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RACCFL-804282)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bsWXv_0bnMW3Xr00

3971 N Seminole Point, Crystal River, 34428

3 Beds 2 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,454 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Must see unique waterfront property! Beautifully Elevated location! Tie your boat up to your own newly rebuilt private dock and get ready for scallop season! Access the screened in lanai from the kitchen, living room or master bedroom! Then relax in the pool, grill dinner and enjoy your view. Ideally located at the quiet end of the canal, only minutes from Crystal River leading right into the Gulf. This spacious split 3-bed/2-bath house boasts a huge kitchen with an island, an open concept main living area with cathedral ceilings, and a fireplace. French doors from the living room open to the lanai, which is great for entertaining and indoor/outdoor living at its finest. Other features include an upright freezer and refrigerator in the garage, a central air system with an ionic air purifier, central vac, laundry room inside the home, an exterior stucco paint job with a lifetime warranty, a roof with a 14-year warranty, as well as a shed and a generator. Don’t miss your opportunity to view this exceptionally well-situated property! Please wear masks during your visits to the home. #waterfront #canalfront Other Highlights: Breakfast Nook, Utility Room, Work Bench in Garage, Formal Dining Room, Abundance of Storage, 3+ parking spaces in driveway, and a glass top range!

For open house information, contact James "Jim" McCoy, EXP Realty LLC at 888-883-8509

Copyright © 2021 REALTORS Association of Citrus County, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RACCFL-800590)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45hhQq_0bnMW3Xr00

20149 Se 115Th Avenue, Inglis, 34449

2 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,696 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Welcome to your weekend getaway or winter retreat located just off of the wonderful Lake Rousseau. You will have direct access to the lovely scenic Withlacoochee River which in return also gives you the Magical Rainbow River. This 2/2 is just sitting and waiting for its new home owners. Home features split floor plan with wood burning fireplace in living room, Open Kitchen and spacious dining room. Outside features wonderful screened lanai, Lovely dock area with cover for your boat and a 21x22 detached garage with covered lean to. If looking to exit the city this home is about 25 minutes from Ocala and set in the most peace and quiet you could ask for. If Salt Water is your cup of tea then your in luck. You can be on the Gulf of Mexico with in 15 mins utilizing the boat ramp at the end of Hwy 40 in Yankeetown. With a little elbow grease this home could be an absolute Beauty. New well pump was installed just days ago.

For open house information, contact Nathan Barnes, RE/MAX Realty One at 352-795-2441

Copyright © 2021 REALTORS Association of Citrus County, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RACCFL-804175)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Inglis Bulletin

Inglis Bulletin

Inglis, FL
34
Followers
243
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Inglis Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Ocala, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Inglis, FL
Inglis, FL
Business
City
Crystal River, FL
Inglis, FL
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#The Living Room#Exit Realty Leaders#French#Exp Realty Llc#Salt Water
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy