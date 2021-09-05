Column: The legend of Frank Schwindel grows with a 7th-inning grand slam to give the Chicago Cubs a wild 11-8 win

Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel touches the plate after hitting a grand slam in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Wrigley Field. Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune

While speculating on who will or won’t return to the Chicago Cubs and what management will do to turn around the team’s fortunes, it’s easy to forget why people go to a ballpark in the first place.

Most aren’t thinking about the big picture when they walk inside Wrigley Field on a gorgeous late summer afternoon like Sunday. They just want to see an entertaining game, even if it’s between two National League bottom feeders in the Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Those fans in the crowd of 30,155 were rewarded with an 11-8 Cubs win — a game that lasted four hours and 12 minutes and featured 19 runs, a major-league record-tying three grand slams, three acrobatic catches by Pirates left fielder Ben Gamel and another out-of-body experience by Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel, whose seventh-inning grand slam into the left-field basket turned the tide.

“Oh, man, this is unbelievable,” Schwindel said. “Probably the most fun I’ve had playing baseball these last few days. And I’ve got a bunch of friends (from New Jersey) in the stands that are enjoying it just as much as I am. The guys in the clubhouse, we’re all having a good time. Nothing is better than this.”

If there was a question of whether Cubs fans would turn out to watch a bad team play meaningless games in September, it has been dispelled.

The primary drawing card, as usual, remains the ballpark itself.

Most hung around for Schwindel’s go-ahead slam off reliever Nick Mears in the seventh — his sixth home run in seven games. A one-run deficit turned into an 11-8 lead, and Rowan Wick made it hold.

The Cubs tied a season high with their sixth straight win. The Pirates also were part of the earlier streak in late May, when the Cubs were considered contenders.

Matt Duffy, who came into the day with one home run in 203 at-bats this season, cranked a solo homer in the third and a grand slam in the fourth. It was his first career multi-homer game and his first grand slam.

“I was going around all day going, ‘Somebody pinch me, somebody pinch me,’ ” Duffy said.

As for Schwindel, the 29-year-old rookie — claimed off waivers from the Oakland Athletics on July 18 — continued the extended run of “Schwindy City Live” with his game-winning slam. He has become an unlikely cult hero at Wrigley since taking over the job from longtime favorite Anthony Rizzo. “Frank the Tank” and “Schwindy City” are two of the popular nicknames that have gained steam since his recent emergence.

Duffy said he prefers “Tank Schwindel,” while Schwindel is good with either nickname. His friends made “Schwindy City” T-shirts and brought Fathead cutouts of him to Sunday’s game.

Schwindel said he walked around Chicago two days ago and people “had no idea” who he was. Now he’s getting high-fives and being asked to pose for selfies on the street.

“It was cool,” he said. “Because obviously I’m not used to that.”

On Saturday, Schwindel hit a 450-foot home run off the left-field video board, becoming the first player to do so since Willson Contreras and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Justin Turner accomplished the feat in Game 4 of the 2017 National League Championship Series.

Schwindel also had his first walk-off hit — an infield single to short — to cap a three-run ninth inning in the Cubs’ 7-6 win, beating a wide throw to first on a headfirst slide and then celebrating, waiting out the replay challenge that confirmed the call and celebrating once again.

The mob scene was almost like one in 2016, except with a new cast of characters.

Any chance of Rizzo possibly returning to his old spot next year has been virtually erased by the hitting of the late-blooming rookie, though Schwindel insisted 2022 isn’t his focus.

“That’s the last thing that’s crossed my mind,” he said. “Just showing up every day. Playing first base for the Chicago Cubs, you can’t beat it. I’m just having as much fun as I can, putting some good at-bats together.”

Schwindel went 3-for-4 on Sunday to become the first Cub this season with three consecutive three-hit games. He entered Sunday with a 1.081 OPS, the fourth-highest in the majors since July 30, behind C.J. Cron (1.145), Tyler Naquin (1.119) and Bryce Harper (1.112). Rizzo posted a .792 OPS in 92 games for the Cubs before they deal t him to the New York Yankees before the trade deadline.

The “Frank the Tank” chant heard Saturday and Sunday rivaled the “Javy, Javy, Javy” chants for Javier Báez during some of his biggest Wrigley moments.

A legend was born.

“That was awesome,” Schwindel said Saturday. “That’s the loudest I had heard it here.”

Well, at least until Sunday, when he said it seemed like everyone was chanting “Frank the Tank.”

Schwindel officially made it to the big time Sunday morning, getting featured on the Murphy’s Bleachers message board before the game. Murphy’s referred to him as a “scallywag.” He and his buddies celebrated at Murphy’s after Sunday’s game.

Schwindel conceded it was “tough” for Cubs fans to say goodbye to their longtime favorites and then embrace a team full of players “they never heard of.” He’s in his fourth organization but getting his first chance to play on a daily basis. Schwindel and 30-year-old rookie Patrick Wisdom are two of the biggest reasons the Cubs have a chance to finish out a lost season with a bit of optimism.

“We want to compete, we want to be good,” Schwindel said. “We’re not just going to coast the rest of the year.”

Sunday’s win obscured a lingering issue with the rotation. Cubs starters entered the game with a combined 5.07 ERA, ranked 26th in baseball. Last year they finished sixth at 3.77 before trading Yu Darvish and catcher Victor Caratini for Zach Davies and prospects and re-signing Jake Arrieta, who was released after months of underachieving.

They got another uninspiring performance Sunday from Davies, who allowed six runs over four innings and failed to last five for the third straight start. Davies and Kyle Hendricks, the two remaining veterans in the rotation, have endured their worst seasons statistically.

Pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said before the game the starters won’t have to pitch on four days’ rest thanks to days off the next two weeks. As to whether there is a plan to shut down Hendricks, Hottovy said, “ ‘Not currently’ is the best way to answer that.”

In a season that defines the word “madness,” the Cubs have used 38 pitchers, including four position players: Duffy, Rizzo, Andrew Romine and Eric Sogard, who pitched on five occasions in relief.

It only seemed like they used 38 pitchers on a long and lazy Sunday.

The actual number was six, but who’s counting?

