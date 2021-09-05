Take a look at these homes on the Meridian market now

(Meridian, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Meridian. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

125 County Road 1770, Clifton, 76634 4 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,489 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Located in Laguna Park (Westshore area). This lake home has a ton of potential and possibilities!!! Whether you have a family and want to live near the lake or just looking for a lake house for retirement, or to own an Air BNB, or needing a home with mother in-law or guest quarters then this is the home for you!! The home is a split design so one side has two bedrooms and a bath and the other side has two bedrooms one bath and the large living room and kitchen with laundry room off of it.There is a breezeway between two. It offers nice sized rooms and a very large yard with a huge garage and shop that is detached. Only a few minutes to walk to the lake! Call today to schedule your showing before it's gone!!

197 Cr 1743, Clifton, 76634 1 Bed 1 Bath | $129,500 | Single Family Attached | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Welcome to your lake house! Located just a half mile from the waters edge of Lake Whitney, this cute home is sure to capture your heart. Welcoming you home is a large front porch and entertainment area outside. Inside you will find a cozy living room featuring vaulted ceilings and updated lighting, as well as a designated dining area with a large window looking over the back porch for watching the wildlife in the neighboring field. Recent remodels include a new roof, new A/C system, flooring, paint, and complete privacy fencing. The options are almost endless here, use it as your primary residence, retirement home, weekend get-a-way, or rental. Also located on the property is an 8x16 shed for storage or a small workshop!

300 Cr 1744 Road, Clifton, 76634 2 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,408 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Secluded and backs up to Corp land! Come home to this diamond. St. Augustine grass on this tree covered lot. This 2 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage is spacious and well laid out. Split bedroom with open living to kitchen and a sun room out back. Newer ac and hot water heater. Freshly remodeled bathrooms. Large screened in porch to enjoy the summer evenings. This property even had a log home on it at one time but now just the slab and chimney remains which would make a great RV spot or even shop with the old septic. Another bonus is a very wooded lot at the entry which helps make this home so secluded. Partial lake view in the back corner of the lot.

290 County Road 1296, Morgan, 76671 2 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,634 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Beautiful lake home with frontage on Lake Whitney. Two nice size bedrooms, two full baths open living area dinning room and kitchen. This home is move in ready. Has fresh paint and new carpet. Large deck all the way across the back of the house for enjoying beautiful sunsets and Lake Whitney. Washer & dryer, icebox and stove stay with home. Has a nice breezeway and storage building. This one will not last long. Boat ramp very close.

