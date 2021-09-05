CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wetumka, OK

House hunt Wetumka: See what's on the market now

Wetumka News Watch
Wetumka News Watch
 4 days ago

(Wetumka, OK) If you've been thinking about buying a home, there aren't many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Wetumka. Whether you're looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that's being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

113097 Hwy 124, Weleetka, 74880

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,488 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Don't miss this 315.38 ac m/l ranch just minutes south of Henryetta. Property offers 7 ponds for fishing, large hay meadows, covered working chute w/pipe corral, 2 large loafing sheds. Improved land offers varying terrains for great hunting and open areas of pasture. 1940 ranch house has 3 bed, 2 full baths, 2488 sq. ft. covered back porch w/metal storm shelter. House is all electric but also runs on free gas from well on property. Includes all furnishings, Dresser Dozer, Ford Backhoe, Kubota tractor.

For open house information, contact Tammie Hiatt, RE/MAX Double Diamond at 918-652-2006

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2112717)

378038 E 1180 Road, Wetumka, 74883

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Beautiful and quite home site with a very comfortable Double Wide anchored to its pad. Hardest decision will be as to where you may place your wildlife feeding stations for the best viewing opportunities. Home is setup perfectly far off the highway and the county road for excellent privacy with less than 1/4 mile of graveled road. Home is total electric but includes small propane tank and space heater for those rare too cold nights. You will need to add some fencing if you want to keep Trigger on the property.

For open house information, contact Carl Alls, Carl Alls Real Estate at 918-623-6693

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-965708)

385101 E 1100 Road, Weleetka, 74880

3 Beds 2 Baths | $592,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,708 Square Feet | Built in 1984

This property offers versatility and income production! 185 AC M/L 3 bed/2 bath doublewide that is fully bricked with 3 yr. old roof, vinyl windows, laminate flooring, currently rented. There is also 1 small cabin that needs your finishing touches. Private setting with several building sites. 4 ponds and creek. Completely fenced and cross fenced with 5 wire fencing. Has pipe cattle working pens. Currently has cattle on it. 3 phase electric is available at the transformer.

For open house information, contact Jill A. Francis, RE/MAX Double Diamond at 918-652-2006

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2126961)

See more property details

Wetumka News Watch

Wetumka News Watch

Wetumka, OK
With Wetumka News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

