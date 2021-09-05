Check out these homes on the Kingsville market now

(Kingsville, OH) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Kingsville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

606 West 46Th St, Ashtabula, 44004 5 Beds 2 Baths | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,934 Square Feet | Built in 1890

AUCTION! SUBMIT OFFERS NOW! AUCTION DATE: 9/13/21 1:00 PM, which is the deadline. Bids are reviewed daily and offer may be accepted at any time. Submit Offers Now to Auctioneer because the Seller can Sell before the Auction Date. Attention all property investors, Great investment opportunity in Ashtabula, Victorian home with 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2930 sqft, Home Buyer Assumes Home and Land "As Is, Where Is with all faults and benefits" Seller to make no repairs, buyer understand there in no Real Estate Property Disclosure and no lead based paint and must due their own due diligence. Day of Auction 9-13-21 Open House 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM Auction Starts At 1:00 PM

For open house information, contact Marco Marinucci, Russell Real Estate Services at 440-526-9400

5828 Dunbar Ave, Ashtabula, 44004 2 Beds 2 Baths | $99,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,388 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Brick ranch with 2 car attached garage and 2 full bathrooms. Full bathroom off of the kitchen includes a jacuzzi tub. Nice size kitchen with lots of cabinets and plenty of room to cook. There is an extra room that could be used as an office or another small bedroom if needed. Cozy enclosed back porch with cedar walls. Attic access from the garage for additional storage. Needs a little updating, but a great value for the price.

For open house information, contact Rick L Furmage, BHHS Professional Realty at 440-998-4663

835 Michigan Ave, Ashtabula, 44004 3 Beds 1 Bath | $106,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1919

What a nice home with lots of character. 3-bedroom, 1-bath, 2-story. Formal dining room, foyer, front enclosed porch, rear deck, privacy fenced back yard. Just the right size. Roof 2009, windows 1996 (excluding 2) Breaker box 1996, glass block windows and garage door 2019, sump pump 2020. 1-car detached garage. Less than 1 mile to Walnut Beach, Ashtabula Harbor District shops and restaurants and Lake Erie Access.

For open house information, contact Charlotte Baldwin, RE/MAX Results at 440-354-3334

834 Day St, Conneaut, 44030 3 Beds 2 Baths | $74,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,443 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This attractive colonial offers a pretty spacious layout on the main level with newer laminate flooring. The master bedroom upstairs is BIG and has 3 closets. One of the other two bedrooms has a nice wall of built-ins and would make a great wardrobe room! The full, walkout basement has a nice big workbench for those who like to tinker. Just a few blocks from the Conneaut Harbor and Port Authority where you will find restaurants, marina/boat ramp, Lake Erie fishing, bait & tackle, beach and a birding hot spot where you just might spot some rare birds.

For open house information, contact Deborah L Powell, Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realty at 440-466-9177