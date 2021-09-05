Take a look at these homes on the market in Cushing

(Cushing, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Cushing than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

18791 Fm 343, Cushing, 75760 3 Beds 3 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,882 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Enjoy peaceful, country living in this 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home on 9 acres in Nacogdoches County. Entertain on the large, tree-shaded wooden deck overlooking a 27,000- gallon saltwater pool. A 1,500-square-foot metal building features double overhead door and enclosed shop with elevated storage. A half-mile-long walking trail loops the property, which is also home to mature trees and abundant wildlife. The 1,800-plus square feet of living space includes separate office or hobby room, fireplace and charming front porch with sunset views. Other amenities include aerobic septic system, whole-house water filter and sprinkler system for flower beds. Among recent upgrades are a new roof (2016), remodeled guest bath, and renovations to attached garage, including built-in storage shelves. Located in the desirable Cushing ISD, this enticing property is a pleasant 22-mile commute from Nacogdoches with Tyler's extensive shopping, dining, and entertainment offerings only an hour's drive away.

321 County Road 845, Cushing, 75760 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,740 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Beautiful home with guest home and in ground pool on 1.03 acres in Douglas ISD. Main home is 1740 sqft 3 BR 2BTH one bedroom downstairs that connects with the downstairs bath and two bedrooms one bath upstairs with partial wrap around porch perfect for a rocker. Open picture window on the staircase that has perfect view of the pool and tree house out back. New large hot water heater replaced this year. Has mother-in-law/guest house 1116 sqft built in 2010 on slab with 1 Br 1BTH open concept kitchen and living room, granite countertops, and handicapped accessible shower large storage and own utility room with attached garage. Large concrete driveway entrance and parking with plenty of room for basketball games. Pool deck with pergola connects the two houses. Enjoy the luscious san augustine grass while you take in the serenity of the country.

1385 Fm-839 N, Reklaw, 75784 1 Bed 1 Bath | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 480 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Adorable 1-bedroom cabin on 5 beautiful acres near Lake Striker. Make this your permanent homestead or simply enjoy weekends in the country. Cabin includes a small kitchen, two separate lofts, water, and electricity available. Currently includes composting toilet. Would provide a perfect temporary home while you build your dream home in the country. Approximately 2.5 acres of partially cleared land in the front and 2.5 acres of woods and creek in the back. Oaks, elm, black cherry, and sweet gum throughout property. Sellers are offering $6700 credit at closing to install septic and water meter. Deed restrictions: No mobile homes, no commercial businesses.

878 9Th, Cushing, 75760 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,130 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This charming 3BR/2BA home is located in the City of Cushing and sits on a .56 acre lot that has several large oak and pecan trees that offer a tremendous amount of shade to the large back yard. The 1902 Sq Ft home has been renovated with updated kitchen appliances, bathrooms, tile shower, refinished original hardwood floors, and exterior paint. The primary bedroom is spacious with a large walk in closet and fully updated bath with tile shower. Additionally, the enclosed sun room offers a relaxing view and can double as a workout room or office space. Outside you can find two deck areas perfect for weekend gatherings, as well as a manicured and beautifully landscaped yard, two car detached carport, and full RV hookup.

