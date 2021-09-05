Top homes for sale in Ashley

(Ashley, OH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Ashley. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

6103 Township Road 191, Marengo, 43334 3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,136 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Privacy and Seclusion in a spectacular setting less than 30 min. from Polaris. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with over 2,100 sq. ft. on 5.1 partially wooded acres. Inside, assemble the whole family in the giant eat-in kitchen with separate pantry nook, then retire to the formal living room or the spacious family room, each with its own fireplace. Bonus 4th bedroom/study/office. Mudroom/laundry off kitchen. Outside, find a large deck with a 6 person Hot Springs Spa, and an above ground pool. Detached garage for 2 cars, plus utility and tractor sheds, chicken coops and dog kennel on property. Home is set back from road for seclusion, but has large back yard with its own apple orchard. Wooded space with ATV trails and Hunter Stand included

3881 Whispering Creek Lane, Delaware, 43015 6 Beds 5 Baths | $649,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,706 Square Feet | Built in 2001

BEAUTIFUL and STUNNING! The new hardwood floors will impress but the new kitchen will certainly wow you! The kitchen was upgraded with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, sink, faucet & hood vent. Updated lighting throughout! The first floor has a large family room, huge eat in kitchen, office & dining room. Upstairs find 4 large bedrooms & 2 full baths & the FABULOUS owner's retreat w/ a sitting area & HUGE private bathroom. Second floor Laundry too! The finished lower level has a game room, tv room, wet bar & bonus room w/ full bathroom. Still giving you plenty of space for storage. Situated on 2.12 acres on a quiet cul-de-sac! This property extends 10+ feet into the woods at the back and goes the creek line on the north side w/ fire pit! The garage is heated & insulated!

6595 Kilbourne Road, Sunbury, 43074 3 Beds 3 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,977 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Stupendous listing! Horse Farm for Sale! Buy the farm! I don't know about y'all, but I think moving out in the country right now isn't such a bad idea. I mean, why not move to a home where you can grow your own food, raise your own livestock and ride horses. Better yet, why not use this 18-stall horse farm to make passive income that exceeds your mortgage payment? You could lease the horse farm part and just live in the home if you wanted to! Home has nearly 3k sq feet and three full bathrooms. Also, hardwood floors cover half the downstairs. The kitchen is a gem. Have your agent schedule a showing today and don't forget to click the button to check out the tour video. It's killer and really shows you how much space this property comes with. BTW it's just 5 minutes from the freeway too!

173 North Union Street, Delaware, 43015 3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | 1,333 Square Feet | Built in 1901

Remarkable Cape Cod nestled perfectly in the heart of historic Northwest Neighborhood. Don't miss your opportunity to make this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom gem your next home! Fully renovated in 2015 & plentiful updates & care since then. Historical character still in tact w/ original hardwood floors & your cozy space is loaded w/ tons of natural light. First floor master ensuite w/ spacious walk-in closet. Stunning kitchen w/ gas range, granite countertops & 42'' cabinets. Attic refinished (2019) to offer add'l storage space off of the 2 bedrooms & full bathroom upstairs. Newer mechanicals, electrical & ductless mini-splits added to upstairs bedrooms (2019). Copious amount of entertainment spaces. Enjoy close proximity to historic downtown, Mingo Park, schools, & more. A true 10! *Agent owned

