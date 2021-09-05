House hunt Siren: See what’s on the market now

(Siren, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Siren. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

500 Wisconsin Avenue N, Frederic, 54837 4 Beds 4 Baths | $489,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,230 Square Feet | Built in 1908

Welcome to this Victorian 4-square stunner known as "Hilltop House" in the heart of charming Frederic, WI. This home has it all! Completely renovated in 2010. Red barn was added in 2017. Home features include: Maintenance free wrap around porch on 3 sides with gazebo, Shiplap siding, seamless gutters, Marvin tilt back dbl hung windows, stained glass windows, updated kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, double oven, granite countertops, 2 pantry, 36 in. custom soft close cabinets, pull outs, tile backsplash and a farmhouse sink. Upon entering the home you'll find the original Brids eye Maple floors and Egg and Dart trimwork, 6 panel doors, pocket doors, lighted staircases, 7 ceiling fans, lights in all closets, gas fireplace. In the garage you'll find a 28 x 15 workshop, wood pellet stove, 30 and 50 amp service. New in 2010: windows, heated tile floors, roof, siding, electrical, plumbing. See feature sheet for more home details!

For open house information, contact Jill McNamee, Keller Williams Rlty Integrity* at 715-377-4700

2781 Jenssen Road, Frederic, 54837 3 Beds 1 Bath | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,264 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Charming A-Frame, Year-round Cabin on Ward Lake with Western exposure. 2+ bedroom and 3/4 bath with conventional septic and well. 100' of sandy frontage with excellent swimming beach. Lake has excellent fishing and is perfect for pontoon cruises! Less than 1.5 hours from the Twin Cities! Hurry and enjoy the rest of the summer here!!

For open house information, contact Robert Randall, RE/MAX Synergy at 651-248-2796

20091 County Line Road, Trade Lake Twp, 54837 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,629 Square Feet | Built in 1989

This charming 3-bed, 2-bath home on 5 acres offers the peace & quiet you have been looking for! With the main level featuring 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, living room & kitchen, this functional home also offers finished space downstairs. Basement provides family room, 3/4 bathroom, another bedroom & an office that could become a 4th bedroom with a closet installed! Along with much storage space. Many newer items to note: carpet in basement, new microwave, fridge, dryer, new toilets in both bathrooms & vanity in main floor bathroom, brand new deck, and the forced-air furnace is new within the past 5 years. Roof replaced about 8 years ago. Outside, be sure to check out the awesome screenhouse to enjoy Spring through Fall! Also a large storage shed. Last but not least, don't miss the concrete footings already installed so you can build that dream garage. Finally...a property with privacy and abundant wildlife - enjoy our beautiful NW Wisconsin here! Reach out for a private showing today!

For open house information, contact Katherine House, EXP Realty, LLC at 866-848-6990

25490 Birch Haven Road, Webster, 54893 3 Beds 1 Bath | $244,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Escape to your secluded Northwoods property! One level 4 season home boasts stylish breezeway, completely furnished, spacious windows, knotty pine doors, satin wood finish bar top island, hickory kitchen cabinets, fashionable laminate flooring, gas fireplace; many 2015 mechanical updates and renovations, including 2018 new garage. Featuring 12 acres of privacy with your own developed trail, backyard screen house with hot tub, spacious fire pit area, barnwood style storage shed w/lean-to, lots of room for expansion.

For open house information, contact Deb Hitchcock-Gale, Coldwell Banker Lakeside Realty at 715-349-8080