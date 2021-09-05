Check out these homes on the Fountain City market now

(Fountain City, WI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fountain City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

1370 Mcnally Drive, Winona, 55987 2 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | Townhouse | 1,030 Square Feet | Built in 1973

SPOTLESS TOWNHOUSE WITH NUMEROUS UPDATES COMPLETE! From the moment you step in the front door you'll be greeted with the updated hand scraped wood floors throughout the hallway, living room, & dining areas. Features 2 good sized bedrooms & remodeled bath with oversized tile walk-in shower. Kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the privacy of the large fenced in patio & 1 year old shingled roof. Heated swimming pool available to association members. CALL TODAY!

913 W Wabasha Street, Winona, 55987 3 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,409 Square Feet | Built in 1882

Very unique home with a lot of possibilities. Built in 1882 with quality bones. The very solid exterior is hard to describe and like no other I have ever seen in Winona. A true home that needs a carpenter with a vision.

1390 50Th Avenue, Goodview, 55987 4 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,102 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Stunning 4 bed 3 bath in a desirable neighborhood, brick accents on home and in the cement work, custom built home with many added features that you don't typically find! Beautiful view from the open concept living area that walks out to your lovely patio. Oversized hallways and doorways, master suite, walk in closet, and so much more await in this must see home.

628 W Sarnia Street, Winona, 55987 2 Beds 1 Bath | $177,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Welcome to this charming 2 bedroom 1 bath rambler located in Winona MN. This house is located just a few blocks and eye sight of Lake Winona, convenient for walking, biking, or other lake activities. Key feature of this house is the large yard. With both bedrooms on the main floor this is a must see. Basement has ample storage space and even has a sauna in the basement. Thank you for looking!

