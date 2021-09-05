Mona-curious? These homes are on the market

(Mona, UT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mona will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

1413 S Fox Run Avenue, Santaquin, 84655 3 Beds 3 Baths | $N,one | Townhouse | 2,187 Square Feet | Built in None

PRICING STARTING FROM THE LOW $300s Picture yourself in a beautiful craftsman or farmhouse townhome in our newest Santaquin community. Summit Ridge Towns offers popular 3 and 4 bedroom floor plans with open main level living and 2-car garages. The community master plan includes a pool, a hammock park, sand volleyball, pickleball courts, a playground and an on-site dog park for pet owners. Ideally located, Summit Ridge also offers plenty of nearby recreation, including a large regional park, and quick access to nearby Spanish Fork. But you dont have to travel far to take advantage of some of the areas best kept secrets, like home-grown produce, pastries and ice cream the famous Rowleys Red Barn. Contact us today to learn more!

949 Red Cliff Drive, Santaquin, 84655 4 Beds 3 Baths | $N,one | 3,932 Square Feet | Built in None

Foothill Village is D.R. Horton's premier community in Santaquin, Utah. This community features large lots that are nestled up along the Wasatch Mountain range. The views from these home sites are sure to impress! This peaceful and tranquil community provides you an opportunity to enjoy your desired lifestyle at an affordable price. Also there is No HOA. Foothill Village offers our gorgeous farmhouse, craftsman, and traditional exterior elevations. Our in-house design center allows you to personalize your home from the convenience of the Foothill Village model home. Foothill Village is right off of the I-15 freeway, allowing for an easy commute to work or for quick access to your daily activities. Contact a D.R. Horton representative today for more information.

