Check out these Bloomville homes on the market

(Bloomville, OH) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Bloomville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

120 Willacker, New Washington, 44854 5 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,700 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Very large brick home open to all kinds of possibilities. 5 bed, 1.5 bed home situated on about an acre of land inside city limits! This home has been used as bed and breakfast in the past. Currently is being rented out.

For open house information, contact Annette S. Garberick, Community Strong Real Estate LLC at 419-563-5066

352 W Perry Street, Tiffin, 44883 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Well maintained 3 bedroom/2 full bathroom home with fenced in back yard. Relax on the large front porch, cozy enclosed back porch or get some fresh air on the peaceful deck with beautiful landscaping. Spacious bedrooms on the second floor with convenient full bathroom. Lots of natural lighting including a front bay window in the living area. Nice and large 2 car detached garage with extra parking space leading to back door access. Room in basement could be extra living space.

For open house information, contact Ann M Ott, Generations Realty at 419-447-1703